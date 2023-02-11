WILMINGTON — As the election season continues here in Wilmington, the first prospective candidates have pulled papers for the 2023 annual town election.
Incumbents Melissa D Plowman and Jennifer R Bryson have pulled papers for the Wilmington School Committee. Bryson returned papers at the beginning of the month, making her the only potential candidate to have returned papers as of now.
In the race for the Board of Selectmen, incumbent Gary B DePalma has pulled papers to run for another term.
Also pulling papers for election to the Board of Selectmen is newcomer Mark D Nelson.
Finally, for the Wilmington Housing Authority, newcomer Louis Cimaglia IV has pulled papers to run for a seat.
This year, the elections are being held on April 22, 2023. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the various voting precinct locations.
This year, precincts 1 and 2 will be voting at the Boutwell School, on 17 Boutwell St., and precincts 5 and 6 will vote at the Town Hall, on 121 Glen Road.
However, the voting location for precincts 3 and 4 will change this spring due to the unavailability of the Wildwood School. Precinct 3 will vote at the Boutwell School and precinct 4 will vote at the town hall.
Last year’s annual town election saw appointments for the Select Board, Wilmington Housing Authority, Shawsheen Tech School Committee and the Wilmington School Committee. All races were uncontested, as Gregory Bendel and Kevin Caira began their three-year terms on the Select Board, Stephen Turner was elected alongside re-elected Jesse Fennelly and Jason Samaha on the School Committee for three-year terms, Gwendilyn Hupper-Lawson was elected to the open seat on the Shawsheen Technical School Committee for three years, and Stacie Murphy was re-elected to the Wilmington Housing Authority for five years.
This year will mark the one year milestone of each of their respective three-to-five-year terms on their boards and committees.
Those who are interested in running for open positions can grab nomination packets at the Town Clerk’s Office now. Prospective candidates have until March 3 to return the required number nomination signatures in order to be considered for this year’s ballot, giving potential candidates still another month to collect those signatures.
Additionally, on the Wilmington website is the application for the absentee ballots as well as instructions on how to fill out those applications, as well as application information for voting by mail. According to the site, signed vote by mail or absentee ballot applications can be mailed to the town clerk at townclerk@wilmingtonma.gov.
For those who are newly eligible to vote and are unregistered, the last day to register to vote in time for the 2023 annual town election is Wednesday, April 12. Voters can register and check their registration on the Wilmington website.
As the election season comes ever closer, it will be interesting to see what changes come to the leadership of Wilmington. Those who are eligible to vote are reminded to partake in this civil duty, as nationwide change begins in town elections just like this one.
All prospective candidates are wished the best of luck as the campaign trail begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.