WILMINGTON — After limited programming last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilmington Recreation Department is offering numerous summer programs this year. Programs are offered for a wide range of topics from sports, to cooking, to STEM, to babysitting training and life skills.
This year, the variety of sports programs offered allow young athletes to further develop skills in sports they may have previously tried, as well as branch out into new activities. Basketball, Tennis, Super Sports, Kayaking, Mountain Biking, Golf, Karate, and Flag Football are among the sports offered this summer.
Academic-based programs are also being offered this summer. Children of all ages will have the opportunity for hands-on STEM learning. Programs offered this year include Top Secret Science and Math, and Exciting Electronics.
If more interested in social studies, history, and civics, students can also participate in the Lego Civic Project. Here, participants will plan and construct a Lego city, then serve on the city’s mock city council.
Additionally, the recreation department will be offering a Tiny Tots (ages 4 and 5) and Kids Club (ages 6,7, and 8) program. This program runs for two three-week sessions, and includes arts and crafts, games, special events, and daily themes. Older students entering grade 9 or above also have the option of applying for two-week volunteer positions.
Other programs include Dungeons and Dragons, Four Square, Chefs in Training, Babysitting Lessons, and Home Alone Safety.
A full list of this year’s summer programs, as well as registration and payment information can be found on the Wilmington Recreation Department’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/recreation.
Masks may be required for in person programs.
