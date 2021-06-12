Town Crier

WILMINGTON — After limited programming last summer due to the CO­VID-19 pandemic, the Wil­mington Recreation De­part­ment is offering nu­merous summer programs this year. Programs are of­fered for a wide range of topics from sports, to cooking, to STEM, to ba­bysitting training and life skills.

This year, the variety of sports programs offered allow young athletes to further develop skills in sports they may have previously tried, as well as branch out into new activities. Basketball, Tennis, Super Sports, Kayaking, Mountain Biking, Golf, Ka­rate, and Flag Football are among the sports of­fered this summer.

Academic-based programs are also being offered this summer. Children of all ages will have the opportunity for hands-on STEM learning. Programs offer­ed this year include Top Secret Science and Math, and Exciting Electronics.

If more interested in so­cial studies, history, and ci­vics, students can also participate in the Lego Ci­vic Project. Here, participants will plan and construct a Lego city, then serve on the city’s mock city council.

Additionally, the recreation department will be offering a Tiny Tots (ages 4 and 5) and Kids Club (ages 6,7, and 8) program. This program runs for two three-week sessions, and in­­cludes arts and crafts, games, special events, and daily themes. Older students entering grade 9 or above also have the option of applying for two-week volunteer positions.

Other programs include Dungeons and Dragons, Four Square, Chefs in Training, Babysitting Les­sons, and Home Alone Safety.

A full list of this year’s summer programs, as well as registration and payment information can be found on the Wilmington Recreation Department’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/recreation.

Masks may be required for in person programs.

