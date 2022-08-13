WILMINGTON — During their meeting Monday night, the Select Board approved various license and space requests and received updates on veterans’ services and Route 62.
The board approved Eladio Guevera’s request for a common victualer license for EJ’s Fresh Frozen Pizza. Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that the building inspector and health director recommended approval.
The public hearing for Red Heat Tavern’s request to change officers and beneficial interests of the All-Alcohol License was short. Esquire John Mooradian explained that the changes were at the grandparent corporate level for Burton’s Grill LLC. He noted that the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission approved their application already. The board closed the public hearing and approved the request.
Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia shared updates with the board on their recent efforts and recognitions. He reported that the department worked over 3,900 veterans’ affairs cases this year and currently had 24 active chapter 115 cases. They’ve also been assisting the towns of Medford and Billerica. Cimaglia invited veterans to reach out for help or residents to call if they encounter a veteran in need.
He presented a gold star flag and a purple heart coin to Jerry Pupa, on behalf of his father Andrew Pupa, to honor the Pupa family as a gold star family. Andrew Pupa served in the US Army Infantry when he died in action in 1945, leaving behind a wife and four children.
Cimaglia explained how the gold star recognition began in World War I to mark houses whose service member had made the ultimate sacrifice.
“These families live the rest of their lives with the pain of losing a loved one every day, and for whatever reason, they do not get the recognition they deserve,” he continued.
He included that Aug. 7, Purple Heart Day, was a day to reflect on those who were killed or wounded in their military service.
Active Guard member John Halbert IIII referred to the purple heart as a commemoration of “one of our nation’s highest honors” and its recipients “remarkable heroes… of unparalleled statue.” He said that the purple heart would pay tribute to Pupa and his family who had suffered and sacrificed for our nation.
Wilmington Police Deputy Chief Pupa replied in response that his family was proud to receive this recognition. He also shared his appreciation for Cimaglia and all of the work that Veterans Services does.
The Select Board members said that the tribute to the Pupa family was fitting to appreciate their sacrifice.
Later, Town Planner Paul Alunni and DPW Operations Manager Jamie Magaldi delivered updates on the Route 62 culvert replacement project. Alunni named tasks completed so far in the project, from detour and traffic control to signal alignments, assembling the culvert sections, and installing the sewer and culvert foundation.
The main update he emphasized is that the project duration will be decreasing so that both lanes of Route 62 can be opened to traffic for Aug. 30. However, this means keeping both lanes closed for longer than their planned 30 days, until Aug. 29.
The change was born out of concerns about the ingestion of the corridor and getting the street back open for the start of school. Not only would this change restore public safety operations and reduce corridor congestion, it would also produce savings in terms of reducing the scope of contractor work from 72 days to 42 days. Alunni mentioned that a notification would go out to the local businesses.
Before they can reopen the roadway, he said that there’s still work to be done with pouring and curing the concrete, placing and securing the arch culvert, stream restoration, and backfilling the roadway. When two lanes of traffic resume, they’ll still need to reconnect the water and gas, rerun the Verizon duct bank, install sidewalk, and restore the bank. These may cause delays.
Alunni assured the board that the contractor could get it done and said that he was cautiously optimistic about the timeline.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell stated the importance of communication with the public and appreciated that this full closure would reduce the overall timeline by an entire month.
Lilia Maselli agreed that the extended two lane closure would be better in the long run. Magaldi shared that the contractor preferred it this way also, with extra safety and less inconvenience.
One resident spoke up in a public comment that the approach taken by the DPW was proactive and saved the town from catastrophic failure later.
The board received various communications that night from the town manager, DPW operations manager, Board of Health, library director, assistant town manager, and third parties.
Hull wrote to the board regarding MBTA rail crossing updates including adding air conditioning to the bungalows and people damaging the gates. Magaldi provided two memos around the fire department traffic signal work and completed work on the varsity baseball field.
Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse wrote to the board regarding the receipt of funding for ongoing public health services.
Library Director Tina Stewart informed the board of their Welcome to Wilmington reception for new residents on Oct. 17 and hiring a third party to create a redesign plan for the first floor.
Susan Inman, Assistant Town Manager, notified the board of the efforts at the Wildwood School after the oil spill with remaining work planned through November.
The board received communications from Verizon and Comcast regarding changes in service and programming, along with letters indicating no updates with the New England Transrail and Wilmington Woburn Intermodal. The board also sent a letter to 4th of July Committee Chair Pat Giroux sharing their appreciation and congratulations on a successful event.
They voted to hold the special Town Meeting on Nov. 19 at the high school and to open and close the warrant accordingly.
The board approved requests for Grace Chapel Church to hold a harvest festival on the Swain Green on Oct. 15, Wilmington Rotary to hold their ice bucket challenge on Aug. 27 at Rotary Park, and Samantha Cavanaugh to hold a vigil on the town common on Sept. 19.
They agreed to table the town manager’s performance evaluation for Sept. 12 and saluted US Army veteran and purple heart recipient James Capozzi.
