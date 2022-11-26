WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting agenda last Wednesday night pertained to updates from the Performing Arts Department, Superintendent’s Report, and budgeting.
6-12th grade Theater Director Samantha Prindiville brought the WilmingTones, the middle school a cappella group that night to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Prindiville then provided updates from both middle and high school theater including the high school play, Puffs, with 42 students participating, and the middle school musical, Elf the Musical, with 119 students participating.
She mentioned that some of the high school theater students are being leaders in the middle school production, mentoring the younger students and being a connection to the high school before they move up. Next season, the high school will put on School of Rock and the middle school will do a play.
School Committee member M.J. Byrnes said that she appreciated the theater program offering students the chance to hone their skills, discover their creative ability, and grow in confidence. Melissa Plowman pointed out how Prindiville’s direction for the program follows the district goal of bridging the middle and high school. Stephen Turner said he was blown away by their student numbers.
The committee also considered a combined middle and high school chorus and drama field trip to New York for a Broadway workshop and show, voting to approve it.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott discussed curriculum improvement time and the town hall/school administration building project.
Elliot explained that the district’s professional development began on the second day of school and continued with ALICE training on Sept. 28. Then, in October, they had another curriculum improvement time, followed by training split between one day in November and another day in December. They’ve completed all mandated reporting training.
Any trainings that teachers missed is being offered after school, which Elliott said they are attending. She also included how teachers have been leading workshops about ideas that other teachers proposed.
Regarding the town hall/school admin building, Brand spoke briefly to the fact that the Roman House and the Glen Road town hall buildings present problems of accessibility and age. Secondly, the central office staff of over 30 employees are divided among four buildings across town. He said a new plan should be made if the article at the special Town Meeting were to fail (eds. note: it passed).
Ruggiero then gave a quick update about the fiscal year 2022 revolving report, which showed all school budgets in the black. One challenge he spoke to was that the town changed their software over to MUNIS and were still figuring out its features. He noted that the food service department still had an extensive balance from federal funding for free lunch and low staff. Brand mentioned that the transition to MUNIS took an entire month’s work from Ruggiero.
Brand next shared the school department’s concern for extra costs heading into this year’s budget season. These stemmed from the state allowing organizations for out of district placements to increase tuition by up to 14 percent, a new transportation contract, and ESSER grants expiring for positions that they added during the pandemic. On top of these concerns, he restated the fact that enrollment had not decreased in any elementary levels.
Upcoming dates he listed included the preliminary budget presentation on Dec. 21, the superintendent’s recommended budget Jan. 18, and Feb. 15 for the public hearing.
The committee approved a proposed adjustment to the rate of pay for substitutes.
They then discussed Byrnes’ report for the committee on the outcomes of the MASC conference. Turner added that a consideration among the other School Committee members present at the conference was that social-emotional health also applied to teachers and administration, not just students.
Byrnes listed a number of subcommittees of the MASC which anyone in the committee was welcome to join, including those for the MIAA, nominating committee, legislative committee, and more. Then, she went over the resolutions that passed at the convention — resolutions 2, 4, 5, and 6 as presented; and resolutions 1 and 3 received amendments for mental health support and geographic diversity respectively.
The next meeting will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
