WILMINGTON — As students graduate high school and get ready to head off to college and career, it is important to instill in them a sense of civic duty and remind them to register to vote. Even if students move out of state, they may vote absentee by mail for local and national elections. While town meeting is open to all residents, only registered voters in person may exercise a vote on warrant articles.
Students may be pre-registered to vote at the RMV when they go for their driver’s license. However, if a student is not seeking a driver’s license, they may register online to vote or register in person instead.
A bonus in Massachusetts is that students who are not yet 18 may pre-register to vote if they are a citizen of the United States, are 16 years old, and are not currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction. Anyone meeting these requirements may apply online, by mail, or in-person.
Residents who pre-register are automatically added to the voter roll on their 18th birthday — no further action is required.
According to the town clerk’s website, the deadline to register to vote in any election or regular Town Meeting is 20 days prior to the date of the election or meeting. The deadline to register to vote in a special Town Meeting is 10 days prior to the special Town Meeting.
Wilmington, however, has a special election upcoming on Thursday, Sept. 2 to elect someone to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen. The deadline to register passed on Friday, Aug. 13.
If you would like to vote by mail, the town clerk must receive applications for mailed ballots by Friday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. Those ballots must then be returned by bringing them to the Town Clerk’s Office or placing them into a Town Hall Drop Slot before polls close at 8 p.m.
If you have a Massachusetts driver's license or state ID card, you may go to www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ to register, update your address, or change your political party affiliation. Voter registration forms submitted online must be submitted by midnight on the date of the voter registration deadline for the next election.
If you do not qualify to register to vote online, or if you would prefer to register by mail, a two-page form may be downloaded at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/Voter-reg-mail-in.pdf. The form must be completed, signed, and delivered to the Town Clerk’s Office, 121 Glen Road, Room 12, Wilmington, MA 01887.
Voter registration forms submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than the voter registration deadline.
The town clerk’s office may be reached at (978) 658-2030.
