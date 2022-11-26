WILMINGTON — Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott reported on this year’s MCAS scores along with state averages at the School Committee meeting last Wednesday, Nov. 16.
She started by reminding the audience that 2022 was the first year that Massachusetts students had regular MCAS tests since 2019, since they skipped 2020 and had an amended version in 2021. For that reason, scores have been compared both to 2019 and 2021.
The report Elliott shared from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that English/Language Arts MCAS scores had declined since last year, while math and science scores had improved across the state. She explained that some of the challenges in English/Language Arts scores may be lower writing scores and early literacy challenges. Another issue that affects MCAS scores is student absenteeism.
Comparing 2019 to 2022, the state results showed all grades’ scores going down, with 10th grade students being the least impacted. One standout in scoring was that 31 percent of ELA test takers received a score of 0 points in 2022, compared to 19 percent in 2019.
In math and science scores, the improvement from 2021 to 2022 still showed a net loss from 2019. DESE also noted that students missed an average of 11 days in 2021 and 15 days in 2022.
School Committee member M.J. Byrnes wondered if the absenteeism of students could be due to mental health issues. Elliott replied that this would be a difficult conclusion to back up. What she could say is that a lot more letters had already been sent out to families of students who have reached the threshold of missed days of school.
Elliott then led into Wilmington’s results, which she said were all above the state average. Overall, ELA results were proficient for 48 percent of students, which is seven percent higher than the state but down 12 percent from last year. They also measured the student growth percentile, which is each grade group measured against students who took the same test in that grade the year before, in order to tell if students are making appropriate gains.
Wilmington’s math scores were 54.7 percent proficient with a five percent increase from last year, 16 percent higher than the state. The growth percentile was 20 points above what it was last year. With science, they also saw significant growth with 59.6 percent proficiency, an increase of nine percent from last year, and 18 percent above the state.
Stephen Turner asked if it was useful to compare the grades by the years, even if they are taking different tests. Elliott responded to say that it is useful to measure if the curriculum is meeting their needs and to see what elements need reteaching.
Melissa Plowman asked for the names of the teachers supporting Elliott in the work looking through MCAS grades and analyzing the curriculum. Elliott named K-5 STEM Coordinator Michelle Levesque for elementary math and science, Literacy Coordinator Melissa Bettencourt for elementary ELA, and the curriculum team leaders for grades 6-12.
MCAS scores were displayed by grade and subject, largely following the patterns Elliott already mentioned. Grades three, four, and five ELA scores were still mostly above the state average. Grades seven and eight saw the hardest negative impact to ELA scores. Meanwhile, grade 10 ELA scores were significantly higher than the state average. Science and math scores all over fell above the state average.
The plans for improving ELA scores involved analysis for students in special education, 504 plans, and economic or minority groups to determine any trends. Principals had been analyzing the data for potential curricular adjustments. There would also be, if not instituted already, increased literacy professional development opportunities and small group reading instruction.
For the students, they’ll increase their efforts in universal screenings, progress monitoring, data meetings, sending in reading specialists, and intervention materials. In addition, the scheduling committee for the middle school already identified priorities of adding an intervention block and increased time for reading and writing.
For math improvement, they would add more formal goal settings and progress monitoring in the intervention cycles along with resources and educational tutors at the elementary level. With 6-10th graders, they added an intervention tool for grade 6 and worked to increase vertical alignment by grade.
Science improvement included new STEM initiatives and activities to promote engagement in science, technology, and engineering, continued the use of instructional resources, and worked to increase vertical alignment.
Plowman wondered how teachers would get by in the meantime until the intervention block is created and curriculum is adjusted. Elliott said that they already changed some students’ schedules to allow for reading support. She also clarified that a literacy screening doesn’t include writing — so there isn’t a universal assessment for writing.
In terms of what parents can do to help kids struggling in ELA, she mentioned encouraging students to read for pleasure and write about it at home. Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson suggested the team host an MCAS workshop for families to understand their scores and what they could do.
Bryson also asked about how writing is being taught and prioritized in classrooms. Elliott explained that reading and writing are more integrated in middle school and beyond, but more separated in the elementary grades.
“From firsthand experience with new curriculum in grade 6 ELA, it does incorporate different genres of writing and there’s explicit instruction embedded in it,” she said.
Jay Samaha commented that MCAS is not the end-all be-all for grading. He’d want to see students grow in other data points as well through these improvement plans.
Plowman lastly asked about the district’s philosophy on corrections for graded tests and assignments. Elliott described that in elementary school, it’s less about scores and more about demonstrating proficiency of standards. The middle and high school students’ grades are created using percentages. She said that they talked about including equitable practices in grading so that students’ efforts to try to catch up or gain knowledge that they might have missed will be considered.
Bryson thanked Elliott for her work in breaking down the MCAS scores, creating the improvement plans, and preparing this report.
