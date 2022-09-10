WILMINGTON — Wilmington followed the rest of the state by supporting Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey (1,993) for governor, Democrat Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll (1,185) for lieutenant governor, Democrat Andrea Campbell (1,020) for attorney general, incumbent Democrat Bill Galvin (1,811) for secretary of state, and Democrat Diana DiZoglio (1,383) for auditor.
On the Republican side, the town also followed the state by supporting former Republican State Representative Geoff Diehl (965 votes) for governor, Republican Leah Allen (8923 votes) for lieutenant governor, James McMahon (1,234 votes) for attorney general, Rayla Campbell (1,204 votes) for secretary of state, and Anthony Amore (1,196 votes) for auditor.
In more local races, Wilmington backed Republican candidates Bob May (1,200 votes) for representative in congress sixth district, Salvatore Defranco (1,249 votes) for senator in general court second essex and middlesex district and Paul Sarnowski (1,196 votes) for representative in general court 19th middlesex district.
For Democrat, the town supported, Rep. Seth Moulton (2,069 votes), Sen. Barry Finegold (1,953 votes) and Rep. David Robertson (2,006)
