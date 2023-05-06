WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s annual Town Meeting brought over 40 articles for residents to discuss and vote on. The meeting started late on the morning of Saturday, April 29 waiting for a quorum of residents to be present in person at the WHS auditorium.
Article 1, which needed no motion, involved the acceptance of newly voted in members on the Select Board, School Committee and Housing Authority.
A consent agenda was next created via motion for articles 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13. The consent agenda was approved unanimously, and all these articles passed without discussion.
They pertained to the hearing of reports of committees, authorizing an agreement with banks, money for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems, $4,700 for road surface crack sealing, PEG access funds, the 4th of July celebration, observances on Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day, renewing the leases for the VFW and American Legion, and payments into the compost bin revolving fun and subsurface sewage disposal upgrade revolving fund.
The vote on the payment of unpaid bills for article 3 was made to not adopt.
The line items under article 5, to pay the salaries of town officers and departments, were each taken up as individual votes. A few changes were made in total public works, maturing debt, total statutory charges, and total unclassified reserve to allow for funds to be transferred from other places. Otherwise, all of the budgets were approved as proposed.
There was a question from residents about the cost of school choice. David Ragsdale explained that the cost Wilmington pays is from Wilmington students choosing to participate in school choice in other districts. The resident noted that there were fewer school choice students than in previous years.
A few articles came up proposing money to help restore the Harnden Tavern and the Carriage House. The first article approved asked for money for the design phase and replacement of historical windows at the Harnden Tavern in the amount of $115,000.
Regarding the $60,000 proposed for design and replacement of the Carriage House roofing, residents asked about the cost difference between this roofing and the roofing for schools. Buildings Superintendent George Hooper answered that schools have bigger roofs with rubber surfaces, and this would only be 2,800 square feet of roofing using three-tab asphalt shingles.
Kevin MacDonald suggested that the money for this project come out of free cash instead of the tax levy. Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton said he wouldn’t tolerate a suggestion of the town’s overbudgeting going into free cash, and then MacDonald quite literally asked if there had been overbudgeting by the town.
MacDonald’s comment became a motion to amend, where the money would come from free cash. Eaton asked the Finance Committee if they agreed with this change, and several members said they did not.
MacDonald again tried to ask if there was an amount of money from last year’s budget not spent which was moved into free cash, and Eaton wouldn’t allow it to be answered.
Another resident asked about the implications of taking the money from free cash instead. Hull described the town’s free cash as intended to fund larger projects and sometimes be a safety net to keep services going. The vote on MacDonald’s amendment failed.
Two residents asked if the shingles would be historical, and Hooper said they would not. The article was approved by residents as presented.
The appropriation of $98,000 for replacement of the Harnden Tavern roofing was approved unanimously.
Petitioned articles from residents asked permission to name a conference room in honor of Christina Stewart, update the approval process for fairs and bazaars, purchase town-owned land, rename a firearms training facility, and accept civil service exam results.
Resident Jeffrey Nussbaum spoke regarding article 41, on behalf of the Library Board of Trustees, asking that a second-floor conference room at the library be named the Christine Stewart room. He shared some of Stewart’s legacy in keeping the library relevant and essential. This article was approved unanimously.
Patrick Giroux included in a petitioned article which would make fairs, bazaars, antique shows, and similar events subject to approval only by the Select Board instead of Board of Appeals through special permit followed by the Select Board. He expressed that the 4th of July Committee already meets annually with town officials, fire and police department, the health department, and the DPW where they can express concerns.
Finance Committee Chair John Doherty shared that the committee preferred this to go through an appointed board rather than an elected board.
Residents voted in favor of the article to change the by-law via standing vote, 100 to 5.
A motion to pass over was approved relative to the transfer of a parcel of town-owned land on Polk Street due to it not being declared surplus.
Residents also approved the naming of the Abigail Island firearms training facility in honor of Officer Lawrence L. Redding. The petitioner referenced Redding’s involvement on the Wilmington Police Department where he helped with specialized training and in the transition to semi-automatic sidearms.
They also approved the acceptance of civil service firefighter exam results for Joanne Ricardelli.
