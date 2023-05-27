WILMINGTON — As they met on Monday night, the Select Board opened their meeting with a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Wilmington resident Scott Garrant.
Select Board member Greg Bendel named just a few of the roles in which Garrant served including the Select Board, Planning Board, 4th of July Committee, Master Planning Committee, and youth soccer board. He offered condolences to Garrant’s family and friends.
The meeting went on for the board to vote on requests for licenses and reorganization of the board.
The first appointment was held for Lawrence Evans, on behalf of Cucina LaRosa’s, seeking an All Alcohol License for the restaurant at 228 Main St.
Jason Evans explained that they first opened in Wilmington in 2011 and were moving across the street to the old Panera location. Rosa Evans said this is a family restaurant that would not open into the late hours of the night. They also shared they will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The board members each commented with excitement for the restaurant reopening. Bendel specifically called out their service of the police and fire departments during snowstorms and emergencies.
Town Manager Jeff Hull provided recommendations from the police department and the building inspector to approve, as they didn’t have any issues. The board voted accordingly.
Evans also made another appointment requesting a common victualer license for the same business. Hull shared that the building inspector and health department found no issues preventing the license. They voted to approve.
The board then nominated and voted in member Gary DePalma as their next chair. He immediately switched seats and led the rest of the meeting.
Communications that night pertained to a water tank, the Olin Superfund site, and Verizon.
Finance Director/Town Accountant Bryan Perry informed the board via memo that a one-year state house note would be arriving in June regarding the Nassau Avenue water tank. Hull explained that $2.5 million had been appropriated for the new water tank by the 2018 Town Meeting. He reminded the board that they would group borrowing for the water tank in with the town’s other borrowing next year.
Thomas Gibson, Chair of the Middlesex County Retirement Board, shared the approval of the one-time COLA increase for retirees which would be paid beginning in fiscal year 2026.
The board received a memo from the EPA announcing the consent decree that Olin entered into where Olin would pay $48 million to address the soil, sediment, and surface water contaminated. There was also a press release included announcing the cleanup and a comment period open for 30 days. Hull mentioned that Verdantis would be providing a comment on the town’s behalf.
The last memo from the town manager went to Verizon Right of Way Manager Karen Levesque. Hull said that he emphasized to Verizon the town’s process for a permit and the importance of following it in light of the most recent situation where Verizon moved a pole without permission from the town.
Kevin Caira asked if the town could fine Verizon for putting up the pole without a permit. Hull shared that the response so far from counsel said it wasn’t common or easy to do, but he would want to check the town by-law and follow up with counsel again.
Caira specifically requested that Hull move forward with trying to impose a fine. DePalma mentioned that he requested the same thing at the board’s previous meeting.
The board tabled a request for a hawk and pedle license on behalf of Tony’s Ice Cream since they hadn’t delivered required documents to the Board of Health yet.
They then nominated and approved Frank West as the board’s designee on the Economic Development Committee.
They approved a request to use the Swain green for a yard sale fundraiser on July 8 for Theater on the Fence and a request for RMLD to host an electric car show at the municipal parking lot on Aug. 13.
Bendel added in announcements congratulations to Wilmington’s 2023 graduates from the high school and Shawsheen Tech.
He then pointed out a meeting scheduled for May 31 where an update would be given on the Wildwood MSBA project. He commented that he was concerned to see the meeting scheduled and encouraged residents to attend.
West also noted an event at the Harnden Tavern on June 11 at 2 p.m. and a flag retirement ceremony to be held behind the Harnden Tavern on June 14.
In new business, Bendel asked DePalma to provide an outline of the process the chair wanted the board to follow in submitting to him the town manager’s evaluation.
The Salute to Service went to Tom Pazyra, who served from October 1954 through September 1957. Bendel mentioned that Pazyra earned a good conduct medal before he was honorably discharged. Pazyra lived in Wilmington for over 45 years while he and his wife raised two children and he volunteered at WCV.
The board’s next meeting will be Monday June 12 at 7 p.m.
