When Recreation Director Ken Zucker left town 50 years ago, he left behind a mystery.
Less than a month later, in January 1972, Town Accountant Bob Peters found some unknown bank accounts attached to the Recreation Department. He found some check stubs, but had no explanation of any such accounts.
While he was on the phone with the bank, in walked Stan Webber. Mr. Webber was kind of a fixture in Town Hall, formerly the principal assessor and a long-time member of the Finance Committee. From time to time, he would look at matters in the Town Hall and ask questions, simply to know what was going on.
Peters mentioned the accounts in an off-hand manner, which made Webber’s ears perk up.
Then in a January Finance Committee meeting on the town budget, Webber asked about the accounts. Nobody seemed to know anything. He referred to there being four or five accounts, and the figure of $700 was mentioned.
Soon there was a long article in the Lowell Sun about the multiple accounts.
The next selectmen’s meeting was a hot one. Members of the Recreation Commission had known nothing of the accounts. Two commission members resigned, more from indignation than guilt, for they bore none. Selectman Jim Miceli moved to seek an apology from Webber, but the motion did not carry. But Webber received criticism, as did the Lowell Sun.
Peters apologized for discussing the matter with Webber, instead of first taking it the town manager.
It fell to Charlotte Stewart, chair of the Recreation Commission, to quiet things down. She had investigated and was able to provide a satisfactory explanation.
The former recreation director, Ken Zucker, had opened two bank accounts to handle funds collected by or donated for programs he was running. This was not town money and did not come from the town treasury. It had only been spent on the programs involved. The sums were not large, only a couple of hundred dollars, and every penny was accounted for.
Zucker had come to town in June 1970, picking up the ball from Larry Cushing, long-time recreation director and head of physical education in the school system. Zucker had hit the ground running, starting many great programs in the Recreation Department. These included a small theater group, guitar lessons, a youth drop-in center, a rec program for handicapped children and “Playschool.”
He also started a program for senior citizens and promoted the idea of a senior drop-in center. He was especially praised for opening communication with young people.
However, Zucker’s background was in recreation programming, not town financial regulation. He did not realize that any money collected had to be deposited with the town treasurer. It could not go into a separate bank account.
The selectmen couldn’t call Zucker “on the carpet.” He had resigned in December 1971, having served as director for just 18 months. Miceli later told the board he called Zucker in Florida, receiving an adequate explanation.
