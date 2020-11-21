WILMINGTON — Beloved music teacher Lorraine M. Kalil passed away last month, Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Nevins Nursing Home. She left behind a legacy of melodies and inspiration to those she taught, and the friends and family whose lives she impacted.
She lived a long life beginning in Lawrence, on Sept. 9, 1933, and lived for 87 years.
She was a lifetime resident of Methuen. She graduated from Searles High School, Lowell State College and New England Conservatory of Music.
According to her obituary, Kalil was the daughter of Michael and Susan Kalil. She is also remembered by “her three Godchildren: William Kamal, Deanna Kamal, and Jessica Savory, seven first cousins: John and Christine Hassan, Stephen Kamal who predeceased her and his two brothers Daniel and William, Theodore Haykal and Marilyn (Haykal) Savory, two nephews Michael and Ronald Kalil and many younger cousins.”
In her career, Kalil “taught music in Wilmington, from 1955 to her retirement as the Director of Performing and Fine Arts in 1994.”
Additionally, she “worked as music liaison from 2002 to 2005 when she retired from that position. She was organist and choir director at St. George’s Orthodox Church in Lawrence, from 1946 to 2014 when she retired from that position.
During her career in Wilmington, she directed and performed many original works. Her life was devoted to family, church, music, and her work with children and youth.
For several years she worked on the scholarship committee of the American Lebanese Awareness Association (ALAA) and was named Woman of the Year in the early 2000 by that organization.
Kalil and her teachings had an impact on her many students over the years, as one of the tributes on her obituary reads:
“Miss Kalil was my music teacher during my high school years ‘way back’ in the late 50’s. I’ve always loved music, of all kinds — perhaps her love of music was contagious. She was a truly a fine person and a wonderful teacher. My thoughts of her all these years are fond memories and admiration for her devotion to her students. God bless you and Rest In Peace.”
As detailed on Miss Kalil’s obituary, relatives and friends were invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the John Breen Funeral Home, Inc. 122 Amesbury St, Lawrence.
Her funeral was held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 8 Lowell St., Lawrence. Burial followed in the United Lebanese Cemetery in Andover.
Kalil will be missed and remembered by her family, friends, the students whose lives she impacted, and the music she spread in their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.