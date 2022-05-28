WILMINGTON — Tensions ran high at the Select Board meeting on Monday night during the presentation for an affordable housing proposal at 79 Nichols St.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened by explaining she just received a letter from Mass Housing about the application by Golden Realty Trust for 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. She worked with the town manager to bring representatives for the project to the board meeting less than a week later. Through her, the town could provide a comment letter back to Mass Housing by June 17.
Attorney Mike Newhouse, representing the developer, thanked O’Connell for inviting them to the meeting that night despite the board’s inability to vote on the project. While the current plans were conceptual, he said that they would submit more specific plans to the Zoning Board of Appeals, whose meetings would also be public and open to residents, depending on the eligibility approval from Mass Housing.
Kristen Costa, a consultant and permitting agent for the project, detailed that the property of 4.36 acres in total would be developed with four residential houses in the front and 16 apartments in the rear. With one single family home and four apartments offered as affordable, 17 total would count towards the town’s subsidized housing requirements. They compared the density of this property to others proposed in town.
O’Connell reminded the audience that the town received other recent proposals for affordable housing projects — the first being Princeton Properties or Jefferson Place, which was considered a “friendly 40B,” which is stalled in an appeals process; and the second, 100 West St., as an “unfriendly 40B,” which is in consideration by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Board member Greg Bendel added that the Jefferson project was able to be negotiated to a lower number of units and received approval from the town’s Conservation Commission along with the DEP and EPA. However, he mentioned that because 10 residents appealed the project, none of its units could be counted toward the town’s affordability requirement.
Kevin Caira suggested that the town wouldn’t be in the position where the Select Board has no right to vote were it not for that appeal.
Bendel sought additional avenues for residents to provide their feedback — one being the site walk through by Mass Housing scheduled for May 31 — and clarification about the process.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich confirmed that the Conservation Commission would weigh in on this project along with the Zoning Board of Appeals, and that both processes could take place at the same time.
Newhouse added that they already had a delineation of wetlands on the property from a previous development, so ConCom was only needed for the notice of intent to condition the development.
Of the opinions shared by the board, they seemed to agree that the proposal was not fitting for the area. Gary DePalma commented that the area already had traffic issues and hoped that the town could find other ways to stop this project from proceeding.
Caira asked if the project could be denied by Mass Housing for issues like proposing a sewer through conservation land — to which Gingrich replied that Mass Housing’s criteria was more on financial eligibility. Bendel proposed asking the applicant to commit money towards a future fire substation close by.
Bendel then started down a line of questions suggesting that there may be time for the Zoning Board of Appeals to approve the 100 West St. project in time for 79 Nichols St. to be rejected. However, if this was submitted to the ZBA before they approved West Street, then it couldn’t be excluded by the town reaching the 10 percent affordable housing fulfillment.
Gingrich said their submission hinged on the eligibility letter from Mass Housing, which they expected to come back sometime in June.
O’Connell recommended that the representatives ask their clients to consider returning to the previous proposal of five single-family homes. Newhouse could only say that he would bring that back to his client, but he wasn’t involved in the previous development proposal.
“My understanding is that there were also other development-related issues… it became clear to the developer that some sort of impasse had resulted,” he said.
However, he noted that the developers were well aware of the timeline outlined by Gingrich for submitting to the ZBA.
The board then made space for public comments from residents, who expressly opposed the project as proposed. The first resident, Hugh Vandermark, shared that the property may have been taken in bad faith by claiming verbal power of attorney and control of the original owner’s assets.
“This proposal is against what our neighborhood is all about,” he said.
Some other issues he named were potential loss of property value and environmental impact.
State Representative David Robertson also stated his personal opposition based on traffic concerns. He agreed that the approval process for 40B project had flaws.
Newhouse said he didn’t have data from a traffic study to share, but another resident who had been involved in a traffic study last year gave a measurement from the police department that the Nichols Street area saw almost 4,000 vehicles per day.
Frank West defended the residents opposed to Princeton Properties along with standing against the proposal. He spoke to the need for the board to step in to create other avenues for the town to keep up 10 percent affordability. Bendel responded that the board had worked to include a 15 percent affordability requirement in the inclusionary by-law. West mentioned that he had been the one suggesting that change in the first place.
Another resident mentioned that the 17 units would not be enough to meet the town’s 10 percent requirements. O’Connell clarified there’s nothing saying that developers have to help the town reach the requirement; it’s just that once the town falls below 10 percent, any developers with 25 percent affordable units can submit a proposal.
Suzanne Sullivan spoke to what she regarded as “bashing the 10 residents” who had appealed the approval for Princeton Properties.
“I don’t think you should sacrifice your water resources for [affordable housing],” she said. “You all [on the board] have been in control of development of this town… don’t blame citizens for wanting to protect water.”
She also named her personal efforts in creating an affordable housing plan as part of the Board of Selectmen and how the inclusionary bylaw they referenced was written in 2001 but not passed until 2017.
In addition to calling the project an “outrageous monstrosity,” residents resented that they hadn’t been notified about this proposal in mail or by phone. Instead, one of the abutters took it upon themselves to do so. O’Connell clarified that with short notice, they only used the agenda posted on the town website and printed at the town hall.
Hull offered anyone interested in sending feedback to use his business email address jhull@wilmingtonma.gov. He added that there would be requirements with the Zoning Board of Appeals process to notify certain abutters.
DePalma suggested residents place blame on Mass Housing for their lack of transparency in not notifying residents of the application they received from the applicant.
Newhouse ended by thanking residents, the board members, and the town manager for the opportunity to share and collect feedback.
