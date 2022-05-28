Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

