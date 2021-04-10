WILMINGTON — Jim DeFeo is a dad, a veteran, and the final candidate running for one of the two seats with three year terms on the Wilmington School Committee in one of the only contested races of the 2021 Wilmington annual election. He is the only newcomer candidate, going against incumbents MJ Byrnes and David Ragsdale.
DeFeo attributes his inspiration for running for School Committee to one thing: “Kids need to be back in school full time (in person). Kids need advocates, and right now, they have none.”
DeFeo has had lots of experience in public service, whether it was on the front lines or at home. He enlisted in the army at 17, served 25 years in the reserve, and retired as lieutenant colonel. Beginning in 1994, Defeo was a patrolman in many towns. He was on the bomb squad for eight years, a Sexual Assault Investigator and a sergeant in East Boston.
Additionally, DeFeo was a district representative for unions and on labor relations and public safety committees for eight years.
DeFeo elaborated on his experience with the recent debate:
“It was a good debate, more of a Q&A, no back and forth, a moderator asked six questions from a panel. We are in desperate need of rebuilding or replacing pre-k schools. Though it’s hard to battle with also needing a fire station and senior center. I’m a parent, and have learned to budget. Of course, I want everything, but schools must be top of the budget. What we should be doing is replacing the fire station & senior center through federal funding.”
DeFeo’s main goal for a possible first term is getting kids back into full time in person learning. In his eyes, and the eyes of many parents, kids are suffering academically, and the losses could be catastrophic long term, such as students not wanting to attend college due to the struggles they faced this past year.
He also expressed frustration that there is “no plan in place if the high school caught fire, or any school, and that the School Committee must create contingency plans for future situations like the one we faced with COVID-19.”
Other goals he has are to get the schools rehabbed, rebuilt, or replaced as he insists that Wilmington should be breaking ground now on these projects, so they need a push.
DeFeo also wants to tackle the school lunch menu.
“The dietary menu is atrocious, french toast sticks are not lunch, we can do better. We should work with a parent advisory board, and I would love to see a dietician or restaurant entrepreneur help revamp the menu.”
Finally, DeFeo wants to work with the faculty on maintaining a positive environment for students.
DeFeo does also recognize that the goals he has are ambitious. He describes himself as “the new kid on the block, the one that represents the unhappiness of kids and families.”
Like most parents, DeFeo has faced some of the hardest challenges of being a parent through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s nothing for the kids to do. As an East Boston kid, we would just leave the house and go have fun in the neighborhood. But kids here don’t have that. We have no public transportation, and they’re far away from each other. And parents are cautious. Socialization is nonexistent in COVID. School and sports were the kids’ only opportunities to socialize. I’ve never seen such a shuttering of society in my lifetime, and I never thought I would see it.”
DeFeo also reflected on what the most rewarding part of being in public service and parenthood has been.
“My kids have turned out to be decent human beings, knowing I have helped raise good, decent, caring kids.”
When asked about what unique skills he exhibits that will put him above the competition, DeFeo proudly stated, “My organizational skills. Everything has its place. I want streamlined meetings, getting everyone on one page. Keeping parents informed, and getting kids engaged in their school lives. From what I see, students have no representation, no student government, and they should have a say in how school life is managed.”
DeFeo also elaborated on how he would grade the current superintendent and schools.
“In terms of Dr. Brand, Ragsdale and Byrnes gave him an A-A+. I say he is a Needs Improvement, and is not passing. He is in power for three years, with a two year rollover option. I don’t think he’s worth $200,000. The School Committee is like the board of government, and is the face of the system. Dr. Brand is supposed to be in charge, and supposed to fix what is wrong with the schools.”
DeFeo mentioned DESE, and how Wilmington has done a poor job at following DESE guidelines.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary education makes the rules, though each district is different, so they’re more like guidelines and accomplishments each district should obtain. Now, I understand guidelines have changed, and DESE did what they could. Wilmington was supposed to have three plans six months ago. One for in person, one for remote and one for hybrid. We only had a plan for hybrid and it failed. And now there is no accountability. Where was the plan for in person? This shouldn’t be last minute.”
In terms of unhappy parents, DeFeo talked to them, and they are not happy.
“Not all parents can work from home; they’re stuck. Single parent families are screwed over even harder by this pandemic.”
In terms of campaign contributions, he said, “Letters of recommendation are always welcome, we are starting standouts post-Easter at MB (Market Basket) or Luccis, and would love volunteers. And there is always the Facebook campaign page: ‘Jim DeFeo WSC.”
As society hopefully descends from the pandemic, DeFeo only has one wish.
“I want us to be getting back to ‘old normal,’ where we can socialize again. Kids need social interaction to grow. Kids need to go out, my stepdaughter is 16, she’s supposed to get up too early to do her hair and makeup and go to school happy with herself and interact. My sons are supposed to wake up five minutes before the bus comes, not caring about wearing the same clothes they were wearing yesterday and go socialize. Every kid has the same goal, to socialize.”
To parents, faculty and students, DeFeo says to “hang in there, this will not last forever.”
And finally, his message to general voters was short, sweet and concise.
“Get out early, Saturday April 24. Vote for Jim DeFeo, the change we need right now.”
