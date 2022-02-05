WILMINGTON — Two new proposed projects were introduced to the Planning Board during their meeting on Tuesday night before they considered the Board of Appeals case.
The new projects consisted of respective site plan reviews and stormwater management permits for 5 Cornell Place and 30 Upton Drive.
Applicant Andy Pojasek, who presented for 5 Cornell Place, explained that their intention was to purchase and install an eight feet by 40 feet metal storage container to be placed on top of an associated concrete pad behind the building. The container would be filled with unused equipment and office furniture.
The board voted to continue this item to their next meeting.
The plan for 30 Upton Drive was more complicated, as detailed by Devin Howe of Beals Associates on behalf of applicant Stephan Albano. It would involve creating a 46,000 sq ft footprint building made up of 10 percent office space and 90 percent warehouse to replace the existing one story brick building.
Doing so would require restriping the existing parking lot, adding additional spaces, maintaining current curb cuts, and connecting into several utility systems. They also included two proposed site entrances and a comprehensive landscaping plan.
In studying the traffic impact, GPI’s Rebecca Brown reported that they only found up to 12 seconds in delay at the intersection of Route 125 and Andover Street. She said that they believed this could be mitigated with minor signal timing modifications. Besides that, no significant traffic issues were found, including with stopping distances.
Gingrich recommended that the applicant have TEC peer review the traffic study, to which Howe agreed. This item was therefore continued to next month.
The board had no issues with the Board of Appeals case for a 20 feet by 36 feet garage on 31 Arlene Ave., which had already been approved by the Conservation Commission. The reason for the case is that the property falls in the groundwater protection district.
They then voted in favor of the draft decisions for the parking relief special permit at 225 Andover St. They earlier tabled the proposed endorsing of the site plan for 154-156 West St.
Gingrich quickly showed the board some of the proposed articles for zoning changes for the annual Town Meeting. These would cover parking lot landscape directions, design standards, and rezoning a few parcels in North Wilmington to neighborhood mixed use. She presented a survey that would be sent out to gather feedback on how residents would feel about the neighborhood mixed use rezoning.
Gingrich also delivered updates on a few current projects under construction. She mentioned that 110 Lowell St. started work on the Textron renovation but not the warehouse yet. At 168 Lowell St., she shared that the developer put in the foundation without a permit and would have to provide a structural evaluation before they could continue work.
Finally, she said some complaints had been received about Darby Lane construction starting before 7 a.m. and that the Wilmington Police Department would need to witness the violation.
The board agreed to try to return to in-person for their next meeting on Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 p. m.
