WILMINGTON — The Wilmington United Methodist Church book club recently celebrated the reading of its 200th book; a remarkable milestone and one they are proud of as they recognize the group’s 20th anniversary.
Organized in 2001 by an associate pastor of the church, the group has grown and changed over the years. Ginny Hipple is the current organizer and works hard to make it interesting and fun.
“We’ve gone through many changes over the years,” said Hipple, moving from meeting weekly to monthly, reading a chapter at a time to completing the entire book before discussion.
“We’ve settled on reading the whole book and coming together on the last Wednesday of the month” said Hipple.
The book discussion group does not meet in July or December, but reads an impressive 10 books per year.
The group has endured despite the pandemic, meeting on Zoom at times, trying a hybrid model, and now delighted to be back in person again. The books are selected at the beginning of each year so that a roadmap for the group can be planned.
If a member can’t make a meeting, they know in advance what next month’s book will be.
“We try to establish the list by November of each year so that members can put them on their gift lists,” said Hipple.
Each year has a theme or unique way to select the books. One year it was all Massachusetts authors; another year it was member suggestions pulled from a hat. This year’s theme is female protagonists from many eras.
“We will look at what a woman can do now vs. then and draw contrasts,” said Hipple.
But, Hipple is quick to explain that the book club is not overly literary or highbrow.
“We definitely stay on track, but we are open to discussion and disagreements, and really like to have everyone contribute,” said Hipple, who describes the group as “really down to earth.”
Hipple creates clever activities for each book’s meeting, finding ways to prompt discussion and make topics relatable. The group has even had field trips over the years to go along with a book’s storyline, and dinners to reflect a book’s setting. For example, when the group read “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamunde Pilcher, they visited a summer home in Gloucester for their discussion.
When the group had the chance to review a working draft of a novel, they were able to visit the author on Martha’s Vineyard and share their feedback, which was ultimately incorporated by the author. When the book was published, the author invited the group back and signed copies for them.
The book club has taken members all around the world through the pages of its stories, and members have pinned maps showing just where they’ve been through these books. A meal of Tunisian cuisine was the backdrop for one discussion, and a progressive dinner, complete with costumes, for another. The group even had a handwriting expert do a presentation after reading “The Tremor of Forgery” by Patricia Highsmith
For the 200th book, “American Cake” by Anne Byrn, members baked 15 different types of cake for their celebration.
“It really was wonderful and interesting,” said Hipple.
The book documents the history of more than 125 cakes, tracing celebratory cake baking from America’s conception to the modern era.
Hipple described the journey in a recent letter to the group: “From Biblical times to the present, through the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, World Wars I and II, and the Vietnam War. We’ve trudged through genocides, eugenics, persecution, slavery, and torture. There have been tales with elephants, horses, dogs, bees, a pig, and penguins. The pages have brought us around the world to settings in Europe, Africa, Asia, and across the United States. We’ve scaled mountains, crossed deserts, and been to Antarctica.”
Hipple said that discussions are always lively and it is most gratifying when members read a book they may not otherwise have selected, and wind up thoroughly enjoying the book. Sometimes a member doesn’t finish a book but comes to the discussion, and upon hearing the insights, wishes they had finished reading.
Members borrow books from the library, some purchase the books for their own collections, and yet others use tablets or e-readers to access the material. An important dimension of the group is the camaraderie and support it has provided to its members. The group has helped each other out through personal challenges along the way, such as health concerns and relationship issues.
“It’s not just about the books; it’s also about the friendships and connections we have made,” said Hipple.
