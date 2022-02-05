Members of the Wilmington United Methodist Church Book Group recently celebrated 20 years together and the reading of their 200th book. From Revolutionary times to the present; from distant lands to settings close to home; across different genres, new books, and old classics, the group has read a wide variety of stories and learned much along the way. According to one member, “it’s not just a book group… it’s a group of wonderful friends who read the same book on a given month.” (courtesy photo)