WILMINGTON — Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared updates on the return to full in-person learning, the MSBA process, the middle school program review, and police officer Brian Moon’s retirement with the School Committee last Wednesday night.
He reported that the return to full in-person learning had started solid and required some adjustments appropriately. April 26 was the first day in person for all students except those who elected to finish the year remote. He appreciated the effort of staff to get all of Wilmington back in school together.
Beyond that, he brought up a concern from the community that some students are eating on the floor when they have lunch in the gymnasium. He noted that this is the case at several schools in town, although the concern appears to be only with the middle school.
“The lunch element is one of the most challenging as we continue to abide by six feet distancing without masks,” he said.
Cafeterias in each school being too small to fit all of the students during lunch has required the use of different spaces for some students to eat lunch, he continued. At the high school, they’ve converted half of the gym into permanent lunch space with desks and chairs. This was possible because of other spaces that can be used for physical education classes.
At the middle school, he said there was reluctance to take away up to two-thirds of the gym space permanently with chairs and desks. To mitigate this, they set up a rotation between lunch spaces and encouraged students to bring something to sit on. Furthermore, he said teachers have shared that the students are quite comfortable by their own accounts.
Should there be the desire to possibly rent a tent for another lunch space, Brand said that this would cost about $10,000 for the eight weeks left in school. Jenn Bryson suggested surveying students to assess their comfort levels. Brand agreed that a survey could be a relatively quick measurement used to decide whether to take that route.
Melissa Plowman asked if the thinking behind the rotation could be shared in case it would help students and families to get through the next eight weeks having an end in sight for gym floor lunches.
Brand added in a quick word on class placement, to say that this would be held off until early August, similar to the way it was held off last summer. For the MSBA update, he said that they’re currently waiting for some forthcoming information due before the end of June.
He next discussed the middle school program review and the focus areas of the steering committee. He thanked the group for their work so far and their willingness to continue.
Jay Samaha asked if there was an idea of what the assessment would look like, to which Brand said it would really depend on the results of the first two phases. These phases are to research what an effective middle school should have, and to gather student’s and families’ experience in the current program.
Jesse Fennelly wondered when the recommendations from the steering committee would be implemented. Brand answered that it would depend on the recommendations — something like an overhaul or reorganization would take more time.
David Ragsdale had a question around efforts to ensure consistency across the steering committee groups. The superintendent said that the resources and report structure, along with some common themes, would create consistency at least at the start.
Ragsdale went on to say that the gathering of experience and assessing where the middle school falls compared to their goals will take a careful approach.
Bryson then asked if it would be possible to get the recommendations by November in case any could be implemented in January. Brand suggested that the steering committee would speed up the second phase if possible in order to do that. Bryson also asked for committee members to represent them as part of this program review.
The final piece of the superintendent’s report was a video slideshow for Wilmington police officer Brian Moon, who was entering retirement at the end of the week. In the video, students held out signs thanking and congratulating Moon as he was escorted around all of the eight schools the day before.
Brand personally wished Moon a wonderful retirement.
