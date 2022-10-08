WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police continue to investigate after a football game played in Woburn reportedly led to racial slurs and threats being made on the field and on social media.
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond called it a “complicated” situation. Woburn players alleged to channel 7News that Wilmington players used racial slurs against them during the game.
Officials working the game reportedly told Wilmington parents they didn’t hear nor were aware any such language was used. Wilmington parents in attendance also alleged that no racially insensitive language was used.
The alleged incident also made its way onto social media when some of the players reportedly used Snapchat to make threats against other players. The chief said he believes the social media taunts and threats went back-and-forth between both Wilmington and Woburn players (many Wilmington parents, however, deny those allegations and suggested the Woburn players sent the threatening Snapchat messages).
Some of the messages reportedly contained threats involving knives and guns, though Chief Desmond could not confirm or deny that as this is an on-going investigation. Currently, police are trying to determine what is and what isn’t a legal threat (as opposed to general taunting that can occur between opponents).
As far as the Snapchat messages go, the chief said he’s seen what parents have shown him. This, he noted, is the danger of social media in that nothing disappears.
Moving forward, the chief said his department is “ready to wrap (the investigation) up.” Wilmington Police have been working with Woburn Police and Supts. Glen Brand (Wilmington) and Matthew Crowley (Woburn).
Both superintendents decried the alleged threats and use of racial slurs in statememts released just after the alleged incidents occurred.
Police have not announced any charges as of Wednesday morning’s publication deadline.
(A previous story printed in the Town Crier made it seem as though only the Wilmington players sent racially insensitive or threatening Snapchat messages. That information is inaccurate and the Town Crier apologizes for the confusion.)
