Silver Lake, Monday, was just as quiet as if it were an ordinary weekday in, say, late September. Only three kiddoes were at the beach during the morning for a swim, and the lifeguard occupied some of his time taking in the summer gear, no longer to be used this season, as Labor Day was the last day of the season at Silver Lake.
It used to be that Silver Lake was a very busy place on Labor Day, but the automobile has changed all that. People now go to the White Mountains, or anywhere else, for the holiday — anything but stay at home.
For the past decade or so, there have been attempts to rejuvenate the good old times, but these attempts, too, have fallen by the wayside.
The lifeguards had instituted swimming events and races for Labor Day, with prizes for the winners derived directly from the profits of the beach canteen.
Last year, there was no canteen, and the merchants put up some prizes, but not too many kids appeared. Their parents had taken them elsewhere.
So in the year 1962, there was nothing but an expanse of water and a lonely lifeguard.
In 1922, when there weren’t millions of cars to clog the highways, it was a different story at Silver Lake. Labor Day, then, was a big three-day event with a horribles parade, games of chance and a dare-devil balloonist.
The Silver Lake Men’s Club was a live-wire organization, with a Silver Lake Hall on Grove Avenue (later an apartment house) where early day movies were occasionally shown for the enjoyment of the kiddoes, and all sorts of things happened, most of them wonderful, for the children of that age.
On the Saturday before Labor Day there was a horribles parade, with hundreds of contestants. The parade would march practically around the lake ending at the Men’s Club, where the judges used to stand.
Then everyone would go over to the ballfield (which no longer exists) on Cottage Street, where there would be a carnival, the largest in Middlesex County or possibly all of Massachusetts.
There was always a steam-driven merry-go-round, which Elmer Southmayd used to operate. Elmer was nicknamed “Squeaky” because of his high-pitched voice. Elmer was a mechanical genius, possibly born a century too soon.
He took delight in mechanical contrivances, and could fix anything. But in those days, a mechanical genius was not a highly paid man, and Elmer had all he could do to rustle up food for his numerous brood.
But Elmer would importantly fire up the boiler and then push the levers that made the merry-go-round go ‘round, and he enjoyed the proceedings even more than did the kids who rode round and round for a nickel.
There were games of chance galore, and there were many other innocent games amusement. The event went on for three days, with time off for church services, and there was always a big wind-up on Labor Day night.
The balloonist, who first came in at the end of the big fairs of the Silver Lake Men’s Club, was probably the biggest event to occur in the lives of the Lakers of that day. As we recall it, he appeared at three Labor Day fairs in succession, and then was killed in a fall, somewhere near Taunton.
The balloon was of the hot-air variety. A pair of ginpoles were set up, always near the merry-go-round, where Elmer could keep an eye on them, and the empty balloon would be suspended from ropes that hung from the two poles.
The mouth of the balloon would be over a sort of chimney, which was at the end of an underground tunnel, at the other end of which was the place for a fire.
At the appointed time on Labor Day afternoon, the balloonist would appear in person, suitably decked out for flying, as it was imagined to be necessary in those days. He would be wearing jodhpurs, and leather puttees, with an old-fashioned leather aviator’s helmet and goggles.
Under the balloon’s skirts he would disappear, putting his parachute into the interior of the balloon, probably in a receptacle designed for that purpose, and then he would emerge, wearing his harness, to face the hundreds of hungry eyes of the children, women and men who had come to watch his death-defying stunt.
A fire would be started in the pit by someone, maybe Mike Barry, and for an hour of so (perhaps it was only 20 minutes, but it seemed like an hour) Mike, Elmer and others would take turns throwing cups of kerosene into the fire.
As the heat increased, it would go into the interior of the balloon, which soon began to expand, held in place by the guy-lines from the ginpoles and 50 or 100 volunteer “anchor-men” who clutched the edges of the balloon, to keep it on the ground.
The flames would leap higher and higher, and soon one could see them, in silhouette, in the interior of the balloon. Meanwhile, of course, the dare-devil balloonist would be telling the ladies how he would pull the rip-cord when he felt the balloon beginning to descend, and how there wasn’t any real danger, etc. etc. and how he wouldn’t snag any of the homes as he floated over them, because his balloon would be over 1,000 feet in the air.
Finally, the balloon was full. And then came the Big Moment!
The volunteer anchor-men would be straining to keep it from soaring away. The intrepid aviator would take a glance around him, then grasp the straps which held his parachute harness, and order, “Let go!”
Dozens of Model T Fords would be standing by for that moment, motors running and drivers in their seats.
As the balloon soared off into the Wild Blue Yonder, it would be carried by the wind, and the motorists would attempt to chase it.
There were not as many streets in Wilmington in those days, and chasing a balloon in Model T was quite an adventure in itself. If, for instance, the balloon should head over towards the West School on Shawsheen Avenue, there were only two ways to go to get there — either by Bridge Lane or by Lake Street.
The Fords would split into two groups, one going each way. Then, meeting at the school, they would probably learn that the balloon had altered its drift in a higher strata of wind, and had gone over Silver Lake towards North Wilmington.
It must be recorded that no accident ever befell the dare-devil balloonist while he was in Wilmington. He would soar around for a while and then descend, and he never even dropped into the lake, to the intense disappointment of many of the younger boys, and perhaps some of the older and very old.
It was awe-inspiring event, and there may be picture albums in Wilmington today that show pictures of the dare-devil hanging suspended from his balloon as he soared off into space.
But today everyone motors off to the White Mountains or elsewhere on Labor Day, and Silver Lake is just a quiet village on what used to be its Day of Days.
