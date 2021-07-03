WILMINGTON — At the end of the presentations from the Environmental Protection Agency and Mass Department of Public Health, public commenters present in the Zoom meeting brought up their questions regarding the interim plan for the Olin Superfund Site, mostly via the Zoom chat.
A few questions came up about nearby water supplies. One was whether the chemicals from Olin were seeping into the Mill Pond Reservoir in Burlington. EPA representative Chris Kelly explained that the NDMA cannot reach that area due to the flow of gravity and known analytical data points.
Another resident asked how the public town water could not be at risk, to which Melanie Morash replied that with these five wells offline, no water is moving through this area. Others asked about possible exposure to the Ipswich River watershed. Kelly said that there was no evidence of any impact from the groundwater, surface water, or sediment.
Wilmington resident Kevin MacDonald later referenced this when he introduced the possibility of the contaminated groundwater flowing toward the high school. His concern was that the Olin contamination could meet the oil spill from the high school heating tanks back in the 1980s, not to mention the wetlands in the area.
“There’s no flow without the wells pumping,” EPA’s Lynne Jennings said. “Nothing that we have suggests that contamination from the Olin site goes anywhere near the high school.”
None of the representatives could speak to that oil spill, since their investigations were entirely focused on the Olin site only.
He also wondered if drilling into bedrock could cause further contamination.
“When you drill into bedrock, the amount of fractures that could spread tend to decrease,” answered Kelly.
Kelly confirmed that they’ll be able to understand the bedrock contamination without exasperating it.
MacDonald went on to ask the EPA to provide a list of all of the chemicals and compounds found in the contaminated area. They answered to say that they’re not hiding the contaminants by any means — they’re all listed in the study results — and that targeting the highest levels of NDMA will incidentally treat the other compounds.
His last request was for the EPA to allow Wilmington residents to offer their own insights and possible solutions to influence the remediation plan.
“It would show a good faith outreach to the community if you welcomed input,” he said.
Some questions concerned the actions that the EPA can take if Olin Chemical doesn’t cooperate.
“We think that’s unlikely,” Morash answered. “Olin has expressed to the EPA its full intention of coming to the table and reaching amicable cooperation.”
If they can’t reach a consent decree, they said that they still have the authority to produce an official order.
A related question later came up around Olin’s responsibility for the loss of natural resources. However, Morash explained that this would have to be initiated by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Other agencies are allowed to join in the EPA’s negotiations to seek damages as trustees of the natural resources.
The EPA also calmed concerns about future developments on the property, counting several successful redevelopments merged with clean-up.
The public commenters also had concerns that the replacement containment cap would not be sufficient. EPA Project Manager Josh Fontaine explained that the replacement material for the cap is certified for severe weather events, including wind and punctures. The EPA reps later expanded upon this explanation to say that intention of the cap is to minimize infiltration, which is also completed by extracting and treating the groundwater.
In addition, residents weren’t satisfied with the work to remedy the contaminated soil. They first asked what level of groundwater standards this plan would meet. Morash said that their record of decision had not set any standards to meet yet, but it was their goal to drive down the contaminants as much as possible.
This answer did not satisfy the public, who asked whether the EPA had approved remediation that doesn’t meet state groundwater standards.
“When we have enough information to identify a set of cleanup standards [for the groundwater], we’ll work with the state to ensure that they concur and approve of this approach,” Morash continued.
Another representative clarified that the state must agree that their cleanup meets requirements that the state will establish.
Furthermore, Morash said that the main soil risk is to birds and small animals.
“The soil within the containment area will be addressed via the permanent cap.”
She also added that there would be monitoring to confirm that there’s no recontamination post cleanup.
Public commenters also asked about the Wilmington Childhood Cancer Study report and when it would be published. Alicia Fraser mentioned a six-month timeline for publication with competing priorities. She later plugged an online health tracking portal that folks could use to search cancer types by town, which would include the data from this study.
Another commenter asked how important the hydrogeological component was in the study’s determinations. Fraser answered that this data was critical.
“There was no way other than historical reconstruction of drinking water and modeling to estimate the concentrations that those in the town had been exposed to.”
She explained that at first they had just studied 2004-2014, but when they modeled back to 1974, they found the data necessary to pinpoint the association timeline that linked to the cancer study results.
