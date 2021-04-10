Adams Street in Wilmington would hardly be considered an industrial area. In the era before the Civil war, the Adams Pump Factory stood near the corner on Middlesex Avenue next to the present location of Adams Street. In that building, a braking system was developed which may have become the Westinghouse Air Brake system.
The pump factory was a long wooden building, two stories tall. It later became the American Legion Hall. Many will remember that Adams Street was only about 20 feet away from the Legion Hall. But it was not a case of the building being built close to the road, rather, just the opposite. An 1856 map shows the building, but Adams Street is not there.
On an 1875 map, Adams Street is shown between Middlesex Avenue and Church Street, but not east of Church Street.
Cyrus Adams came to Wilmington and married Susan Maria Morrill on April 7, 1847. She was the oldest daughter of Cadwallader Morrill, a wheel-wright and coffin maker. They lived in the house named for her grandfather, Rev. Isaac Morrill, the second minister of the Wilmington Congregational Church. It is probable that Cadwallader Morrill transferred land to his daughter and son-in-law for the factory.
On the 1856 map, the pump factory was shown with the name S. Adams. To the north, a house is listed as C. Adams. And next to Cadwallader Morrill’s house, at the point where Mill Brook crosses under Middlesex Avenue, is a coffin manufactory, with the name C. Adams.
The pumps were first made almost entirely of wood. Later Adams introduced iron parts as he improved his product.
Adams built what may well be labeled the predecessor of the modern factory assembly line. There were no walls or partitions in his building, and it also lent itself well to experimentation.
The building also was the site of town meetings about the time of the Civil War. Wilmington town meetings were traditionally held in the Meeting House, which of course, was the church. In 1859, the Select School was started, that being another name for the high school. The classes were held in the church basement, where ordinarily the town meetings were held. There were some modifications made to the church basement to accommodate the classes.
Because of this, or other reasons, the town meetings were held elsewhere than in the church. And after the church burned in 1864, the meetings had to be held elsewhere. On some occasions, at least, it was in the Adams Pump Factory building. Levi Swain, constable, recalled town meetings being held in the building.
Adams did more than just make pumps. He was blessed with Yankee ingenuity, and he had an idea that a train could be stopped more quickly by its engineer than by a dozen or so assorted brakemen. With manual braking systems, the brakemen had to hustle from car to car, turning control wheels to set the brakes. This manual system worked well enough on planned stops but was useless in emergency situations.
In his factory, Adams rigged up a railroad, on a ramp, sort of a roller-coaster, and set to work on his brake system. He would pull a wheel truck assembly up the ramp by a pulley, and then hold them there. When all was ready, the wheels went down the ramp, hopefully to be stopped.
Adams experimented with several methods of stopping them. He invented a system using compressed air, controlled by means of a valve. These were quite possibly the first air brakes in America. All the neighbors and their children used to come and watch Adams stop his train wheels anywhere, any time, using the air brakes.
One day in the late 1860s, an unknown man appeared and talked over the invention with Adams. It wasn’t long before the two men began to dicker, and the stranger bought out the air brake system for $300.
Shortly thereafter, the Westinghouse Air Brake system was patented. Was the stranger George Westinghouse? Westinghouse was a railroad conductor from New York before he patented the air brake system.
Cyrus and Susan Adams had two sons. Milton Fay Adams was born on Sept. 6, 1849. Jasper Morrill Adams was born August 27, 1853. Susan Adams died on Dec. 30, 1857, leaving Cyrus with the two boys. Milton died on May 26, 1867 at the age of 17.
Cyrus Adams died on April 25, 1869, not long after he sold the patent for the air brake system.
Some time in the late 19th century, the place was converted into an apartment house with four apartments, with the front of the building facing Adams Street. Later the building was acquired by the Wilmington Catholic Club. Known just as the Catholic Club, it was a real live-wire organization. Its members used to put on some rousing minstrel shows, and had a lot of fun. When the Catholic Club disbanded in 1934, the American Legion Post bought the building.
In the late 1950s, the building took on a new function — that of a temporary school. The Adams Street wing of the high school was under construction. The Swain School was full. So the School Department rented part of Legion Hall, and two classes were moved into the building.
The American Legion post did extensive renovations to the building. On the second floor, there was a large meeting room. The first floor had a club room and a small kitchen.
On the night of Feb. 18, 1987, the building was devastated by a major fire. It was torn down a few days later.
