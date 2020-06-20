WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee started their meeting last Wednesday night recognizing former WCTV Executive Director Shaun Neville. Jenn Bryson explained that Neville worked at WCTV for four years managing day to day operations, expanding programming, and maintaining community connections before he moved to his current role in nonprofit communications.
Hayden Kane, a WCTV intern, was invited to speak on Neville’s behalf. He thanked Neville for creating the intern program, where he and other students have been set up with the experience and skills that they would need in a future media career. He also remembered how Neville would be editing right alongside all of the other interns.
“Shaun clearly never thought that he was any better than another employee,” Kane said.
Then the School Committee members took turns thanking Neville for his contribution to WCTV.
Jesse Fennelly, who’s served on the WCTV Board of Directors, promised Neville that he’ll be missed. M.J. Byrnes compared Neville’s work at WCTV to that of much larger TV stations. Steve Bjork shared that WCTV has been lucky to have him. Finally, David Ragsdale mentioned a personal thanks for making his first TV interview better than he thought it would be.
The next part of the evening was the recognition of all of the Wilmington teachers retiring as the 2020 school year closes.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand led this part and expressed disappointment to be saying goodbye under unfortunate circumstances. He then listed each teacher retiring by name and work so that those present in the Zoom call could identify themselves.
• Jeffrey Brenner: 34 years as a district school psychologist.
• Caroll Conquest: 12 years as an art teacher at the Woburn Street School.
• Mary Ellen Denehy: 16 years as a librarian at the Woburn Street School.
• Muriel Gravallese: 22 years as a reading teacher at the North and West Intermediate Schools.
• Lynne Gordon: 24 years, beginning as an educational tutor and then teaching second grade at Woburn Street.
• Sue Hendee: 33 years teaching physical education at the Wildwood School and then at the Shawsheen Street School.
• Ellen Hitchins: 12 years of service as an educational assistant at WMS and then WHS.
• Deb Hornung: 21 years of service as a guidance counselor at the North Intermediate and then the middle school.
• Cherly Knoettner: 20 years of service as a music teacher at the Woburn Street.
• Dawn Martell: 25 years teaching science at Wilmington High School.
• Barbara Mette: 46 years as a band director and music teacher at the high school and several other schools in town. Brand added that Mette has one of the longest tenures in Wilmington teaching history.
• Susan Morandi: 12 years teaching sixth grade math at the middle school.
• Maureen Noone: 32 years of service starting as a resource room teacher at the Wildwood before she became a special education teacher at WMS.
• Kathleen Quigley: 21 years of service as an educational tutor and then a physical education teacher at the North Intermediate.
• Leann Sadowski: 32 years teaching first and second grade at Shawsheen.
These were all of the teachers who turned their cameras on so that they could be recognized by the audience. Brand also included a list of teachers retiring who didn’t make the Zoom call that night.
• Martha Bransfield: 12 years as an educational assistant at the North and the middle school.
• Eileen Kimmet: a special education teacher at Shawsheen.
• Eileen Costello: 25 years as a cafeteria manager at the West.
• Diane Ferguson: 31 years as an education assistant at Boutwell.
• Patty Murray: 21 years as an administrative assistant at the middle school.
• Pat Moroney: 21 years teaching second grade at Shawsheen.
The superintendent credited all of these teachers for remaining in Wilmington for so long.
He said, “When they come, they don’t leave.”
He also mentioned that each of them will be receiving a plaque recognizing their contributions.
Bryson thanked all of these teachers for their dedication before opening up the floor to any other School Committee members to share.
Bjork specifically shouted out Mette: “I hope that my children aren’t the reason for your retirement,” he joked.
He thanked all of the teachers for their compassion and wonderful service to the town.
Jay Samaha also was grateful to Mette for inspiring his son.
“Whatever it is that you do that gets him in line, it’s unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”
He added that the teachers are part of the reason that Wilmington has such a great school system. Finally, Ragsdale said that no words could describe the differences that all of these teachers have made in their students’ lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.