WILMINGTON — As the Wilmington High School girls lacrosse team is still searching for a win with five games left of their spring campaign, their playoff hopes may be out of the picture. However, that doesn’t mean Wildcat head coach Chris Frissore is going to give up on his group.
Despite another 0-3 week, Frissore has seen his team grow and will only continue to improve on their weaknesses in their final push of the season.
“Their development has been pretty good,” said the coach. “We still need to learn a lot on defense and sometimes it’s been our achilles heel, but sometimes it’s been good. The thing we need to improve on is being consistent and not taking plays off and taking days off.”
In recent losses to Lexington, Woburn, and Arlington, it’s the consistency that’s been the downfall for the ‘Cats.
“In the first five minutes of that game, we had most of the possession,” Frissore said of their 15-4 loss to Lexington on Wednesday. “I was telling them we had five of the first six possessions, and if we don’t lose the ball in those possessions and we score, we’re up 3-1 at least. We came out strong, the start was good.”
However, Wilmington wasn’t able to maintain that pace as Lexington shifted momentum to their side. The Wildcats saw goals from Kassidy Smith, Jess Collins, and Leah Murphy.
The following Friday, Frissore’s team got off to another hot start, coming out of the gate with a quick 2-0 lead over Woburn. Ultimately, the ‘Cats saw a similar fate in the 14-4 loss.
“The (Woburn) coach had to call a timeout early and they scored seven unanswered goals after that,” said Frissore. “For the first seven minutes, we were dominating the game. Obviously Woburn is a division one team and they’re highly skilled but even if they weren’t playing their best for that first seven minutes, we were and we were doing great.”
In between the pipes, goalie Abby Driscoll made eight saves, and has been a highlight of Wilmington’s season thus far.
“She’s been playing really good, the first couple games she was rusty but since then she’s been playing really well,” said Frissore. “She’s a good goalie and it’s just tough when you’re getting all those shots every game. She makes more saves than most goalies do, especially against all these tough teams.”
The Wilmington offense was rounded out by goals from Maddie Sainato, Sloane McIntyre, Gabby Kulevich, and Gabby Daniels. Although Frissore saw his team fight throughout the game, the theme of not overcoming the tie-game hump has been apparent all season.
“Sometimes we go down by three goals and we’ll come back and it’ll be tied and we go down three goals again,” said the coach. “We never get over that hump.”
Wilmington concluded their week with a 14-7 loss to Arlington on Monday, where this time the game slipped away much earlier.
“They got out to a quick lead and kept getting possession,” recalled Frissore. “We couldn’t get possession (because) we were slow to the ball and slow on defense. We picked it up in the second half but it was too little too late.”
Driscoll made eight saves in net, while McIntyre (2), Smith (2), Murphy (2), and Jess Collins had tallies.
Wilmington hosted Belmont on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then travel to Waltham on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Middlesex League is home to some of the strongest and fiercest lacrosse competition in the state of Massachusetts. While the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team has endured that challenge all season long, they are still a playoff team as of the latest edition of the MIAA Power rankings at No. 30.
“It’s a credit to our league, our record is what it is and we’re still in the playoffs because our league is so strong,” Wilmington interim head coach Craig Turner said of the team’s 3-9 record. “We’ve played a really strong schedule and that’s a testament to the type of lacrosse league the Middlesex League has.”
And despite the losses the team has suffered against the strong opponents the team has played through this season, there’s one characteristic Turner wants his group to be known for.
“I want anyone who watches us play to say those kids played really hard,” he said. “Regardless of the score or circumstance, they play really hard and they care. We’ve got those things down and just got to get better at some of the fundamentals of the game. They care for sure and they do play hard.”
In their latest two game stretch with Woburn and Lexington, the ‘Cats did just that. On Friday, Wilmington came up just short In a 7-6 loss to Woburn.
“Friday was a tough one,” said Turner. “It was two pretty evenly matched teams and we just had some lapses on defense in the second half and couldn’t really get anything going offensively.”
With the game knotted at four at halftime, Wilmington ultimately was unable to execute in the second half.
“We struggled to clear the ball,” said Turner. “Out of their seven goals, four or five of them were off of failed clears. With where we’re at offensively, we need to be really sound defensively and we need to be really good clearing the ball, we’ve struggled in some big spots with that stuff.”
Nathan Alberti scored three goals, Colin Allard scored a pair, and James Caples notched a tally in the offensive effort.
“We’re playing a lot of young guys, so that’s good experience for (them),” Turner continued of his offense. “Even with some of the older guys, (they) have very little lacrosse experience. Every day they’re learning and figuring out something new in terms of rules of the game and strategy of the game.”
The following Wednesday, the ‘Cats put forth a valiant effort against powerhouse Lexington. In the 13-5 loss, Turner witnessed his team fight until the end.
“They’re up there with the Winchesters and the Readings, they’re definitely one of the better programs in the league so it’s always a challenge going against those guys,” he said. “They’re really well coached.”
After falling behind 7-0 in the opening quarter, Turner gathered his team to take more of a concentrated approach the rest of the way.
“After that, they played hard,” said Turner. “They were still playing their older guys throughout the whole game (and) our kids were out there competing really hard.”
Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were still down 10-0 at half. However, the group continued to block out the noise and focus on their smaller goals.
“We’re trying to get something out of it and get better that day so we set small goals,” said Turner. “Let’s be competitive and try to win the first quarter. They steamrolled us (in the first), let’s try to win the second quarter. Let’s set small incremental goals for ourselves to be able to take some positive out of it.”
After being shut out in the first 24 minutes of action, Wilmington won the second half by a goal.
The offense was rounded out by Alberti (two), Robert Cyr, Allard, and AJ Chisholm.
Wilmington played Belmont on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then host Watertown on Friday.
GIRLS TRACK
The Wilmington High track and field teams both lost to Melrose last week.
It was the first loss of the year for the Wildcat girls, who fell to the Raiders by an 84-52 score.
WHS won four races and two relays on the day.
Mollie Osgood, Addy Hunt and Molly MacDonald were part of two victories each.
Osgood captured two individual events, taking first in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.59 seconds and the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.
MacDonald won the 100-meter dash in 13.98 seconds and also ran on Wilmington's winning 4x100 relay along with Alison Doherty, Emily Doherty and Lily McLaughlin.
Hunt won the 800-meter run in 2:26.32 and then helped the 4x400 relay win along with Alexis Melvin, Mallory Brown and Emily Grace.
Alli Ganley was the other Wildcat winner in the javelin with a distance of 93 feet, 5 inches,
Wilmington had two second-place performances as Melvin was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash in 28.69 seconds and MacDonald took second in the javelin with a throw of 90 feet, 9 inches.
Adding third-place points for the Wildcats was Brown in the mile, Emily Doherty in the 100, Ava Kennedy in the discus, Grace in the 400, Melvin in the triple jump and Hannah Bryson in the two mile.
Wilmington also sent several athletes to the Weston Twilight Invitational on Saturday night.
Osgood was fourth in the high jump with a season's best height of 5 feet, 2 inches, which qualified her for the all-state meet.
Bryson placed eighth in the 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:20.74.
Hunt was 15th in the two mile, setting a personal best time of 11:54.57 that also qualified her for the Div. 4 state meet.
Ganley was 18th in the javelin with a throw of 90 feet and MacDonald was 20th in the javelin with a throw of 85 feet.
Brown was 30th in the mile with a personal best time of 5:42.2.
BOYS TRACK
The Wilmington High boys track and field team fell against Melrose last week, 96-40.
WHS won two events on the day.
Aidan Burke was first in the javelin with a distance of 134 feet, 6 inches and Noah Carriere took the top spot in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 4.5 inches.
Carriere scored in three events for the Wildcats, taking second in the 400-meter run in 54.45 seconds and third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.53.
Five other WHS athletes had second-place performances.
Tyler Sheehan was second in the discus with a distance of 92 feet, Liam Lydon was a runner-up in the shot put with a distance of 34 feet, 3.5 inches, Sean Patrone was second in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches, Braden Huddleston was No. 2 in the javelin with a distance of 129 feet, 6 inches and Martin Philiossaint, who was second in both the long jump ((17-7.5) and the triple jump (38-1.25).
Wilmington had eight third-place points including Huddleston in the discus, Hunter Sands in the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles, Thomas Burns in the 800-meter run and the two mile, Jon Magliozzi in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and Cooper Loisel in the javelin.
SOFTBALL
The Wilmington High softball team didn’t hand Triton Regional its second loss of the season on Tuesday night in Wilmington, but the Wildcats sure came close.
In eight innings, Triton edged WHS by a 7-6 score.
Wilmington led 6-5 in the fourth inning before Triton rallied for the dramatic victory.
Triton improved to 11-1 with the win while the Wildcats dipped to 6-7 overall.
Wilmington’s four-game winning streak came to an end with the defeat.
Prior to Triton, the Wildcats scored a season-high 17 runs in a 17-4 mercy-rule shortened win over Wakefield.
During the four-game winning streak, Wilmington scored 50 runs while allowing only 11 in victories over Wakefield, Belmont, Woburn and Lexington.
Against Wakefield, Wilmington actually trailed 2-1 heading into the fifth inning before the offense caught fire.
A home run by Lily Mackenzie got the rally started and the Wildcats would score five times in the top of the fifth.
Cassie Tibbetts was hit by a pitch, Charlotte Forcina bunted safely to put two runners on before singles by Abby LaClair and Eva Boudreau to score a run. Erin McCarthy followed with a two-run single.
In the top of the seventh, Wilmington ended the game via the mercy rule.
Tessa Cappione had a big two-run single to help end the contest early.
Boudreau led the offense with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.
LaClair was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Ali McElligott went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
McCarthy went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Julia Archer went 2 for 3 and reached base four times, driving in a run and walking twice. She collected her sixth victory of the season on the pitcher’s mound.
Wilmington has back-to-back home games this week on Wednesday against Melrose and Thursday with Watertown before visiting Melrose next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.