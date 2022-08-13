WILMINGTON — The Select Board received a progress report of a study on relocating the Wildwood School students for their meeting on Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand explained that the need for the study came from the conditions at the school that have led to Wilmington’s inclusion in the MSBA process, though the school will take another 5-7 years to build.
Wildwood students and staff were moved last year after an oil spill on premises, and for next year they’re proposing to send them to the West, Woburn Street, and Shawsheen. Brand mentioned that the concerns about the conditions remain even though the oil is cleaned up now — concerns about things like steam pipe leaks, the life-span of the heating system, aging interior finishes, and age of the building.
A total of 12 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms needed to be moved.
Donald Walters, from the company Wilmington enlisted to complete the study, AIA, detailed phase 1 of the plan, where they surveyed the existing conditions, considered conditions and program reviews of other schools, projected enrollment, and narrowed the options down. Their next steps in this phase would include making cost estimates. Then, phase 2 would consist of public education and scheduling a decision and funding.
In the study’s analysis, they compared the footage and building capacity of each school against MSBA standards and age appropriateness. They considered which schools had existing space that could accommodate increased populations and how they could limit building transitions.
Lee Dore, another AIA representative, took the board through their narrowed down options. The first was to renovate the Wildwood School building as it is. However, he suggested that the building was past its useful life.
Their second option involved optimally setting up the West, Woburn Street, and Shawsheen for additional students by using seven modular classrooms.
The next option would consider a partial renovation at the Wildwood and 12 modular classrooms. The only operational student spaces of the school would be the large spaces like the cafeteria and gymnasium.
Another option was to rent out a private site of about 30,000 square feet. This rented space likely wouldn’t have a gym or a cafeteria.
They also brought four options involving grade configurations. One would only reconfigure the North Intermediate School; one involved pushing one grade out at each school up to middle school; one would push up one grade all the way to the high school; and the last was similar but with three grades at the intermediate schools. With these options, they still needed to truth test and determine the preferred option in order to make cost estimates.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell commented that the Wildwood building was beyond renovation, which was a sentiment shared by the rest of the board. Lilia Maselli went as far as to suggest that the idea of returning to the Wildwood building may cost the town enrollment numbers.
O’Connell also wondered about the safety of students inside modular classrooms and proposed increasing class sizes in order to accommodate students.
Greg Bendel noted that he looked forward to having more opportunity to comment in future discussions.
Kevin Caira mentioned that he personally liked the idea of modular classrooms. He also suggested the study look into using space in the town’s churches that have classrooms.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes spoke up to suggest that the grade reconfigurations were the best options in her opinion. She said that could see temporary reconfiguration of grades being helpful to the town moving forward. Melissa Plowman, another School Committee member, asked about specific plans to collect feedback from Wildwood staff on the various options.
Brand added that he wanted to be sensitive to Wildwood staff, families, and students and give them a thoughtful decision made with everyone’s best interest in mind. He agreed that consolidation may be useful in discussions with the MSBA for the new school. He stressed that the modular classroom space would be quite safe and truly better than most if not all of the town’s current classroom space in terms of square footage, lighting, ventilation, and age.
Dore explained that the modular classrooms would be built in a controller environment to be intermediate permanent space.
“We’re not talking about temporary swing space with trailers,” he continued.
He also confirmed that these would be necessary in most of the scenarios.
Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that they did need to provide information associated with costs of renovation for the Wildwood school even if just as an exercise.
“It’s likely that whatever option is pursued requires some amount of funding with capital funding of some sort,” he added.
The board recognized that they didn’t have any jurisdiction over the plans. The presenters said that they’d hopefully have something more concrete to present to the public in the next month.
