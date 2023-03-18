WILMINGTON — The Superintendent’s Report for the School Committee last Wednesday night pertained to the Wilmington Parent/Guardian University, strategic plan update, returning students, and various building projects.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand invited Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott to share an update about the Parent/Guardian University. Elliott said that the event would begin at 9 a.m. with a main session on internet privacy, though childcare would be open as early as 8:30 a.m.
From there, parents would have a choice between several sessions led by mostly Wilmington teachers and staff. There were also community partners supporting with tables and refreshments.
She’d received over 80 registrations so far and invited more parents and guardians to register and attend from the link on the school website or QR code on flyers in order to receive a swag bag. The invitation was sent out to parents and guardians of students from pre-k through grade 12. Drop-ins would also be allowed.
Brand added that he understood that some parents wouldn’t be able to attend on a weekend, but they thought carefully about the time and date of the session.
“I think this is an avenue that can help fill a void or a gap in partnership with our families,” he said.
Elliott mentioned that they chose this date in an effort to avoid sports conflicts.
Brand then gave kudos to those involved in the outreach that led to increased participation in the Strategic Plan Committee among staff, students, parent/guardians, and community members. He expected the Strategic Plan Committee to bring a draft of the strategic plan before the School Committee in the end of May.
Jesse Fennelly also gave credit to the success of the additional outreach efforts.
Jay Samaha said he enjoyed reading the thoughts contributed by those involved in the committee and noted that some of these ideas involved a financial investment. M.J. Byrnes agreed that finances would pose a threat to improvements. She also suggested that there be more effort to invite participation from families who struggle with English.
Next, Brand provided an update as requested from the previous meeting about the number of students who return to the district from Shawsheen Tech after a brief period of time. He shared the numbers of returnees over the past five years.
Byrnes asked about how returning students can choose their classes and what feedback there was about this process. Brand replied that his sense was that there wasn’t any consistency or specific process.
Melissa Plowman suggested a process be created to interview these families to determine the reasons behind the original departure and later return to the district. Elliott shared anecdotally that it may be because students don’t get into their preferred field in their second year at the Shawsheen Tech.
There were also updates delivered first on the joint town hall/school administration building and then on the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School.
Fennelly reminded the community about how the Town Hall-School Administration Building Committee was formed once the town voted to hire an OPM and go through site selection, and since then they’d chosen the Swain Green and gained approval of building the project.
Stephen Turner added that the proposed building would be similar in color and look to the current high school in order to create a “town center” effect. He assured the audience that construction would not impact the 4th of July celebration or high school parking but increase the number of parking spots, especially because the Buzzell parking lot would be available to the town staff to avoid using the lower lot.
There’d also be a separate area of meeting rooms which can be closed off from the rest of the building, a waiting area, conference rooms, and extra storage.
Brand commented, “I’m looking forward to a new facility which can better support the work we do each and every day.”
Upcoming plans included hiring a construction manager in the early spring, exploratory excavation in the late spring, construction beginning within 24 months, and summer of 2025 for occupancy.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked if there were gender neutral bathrooms in the plans. Turner answered that there were dual-purpose bathrooms: gender neutral and handicap accessible.
David Ragsdale addressed the articles in the warrant for the Town Meeting proposing to take $1.5 million away from this project and use it for renovation at the middle school to fit the Wildwood programs temporarily. While he appreciated the effort, he said that the renovation is already incorporated in a different capital item placed on the warrant.
Brand also provided an update on the MSBA process for the Wildwood, which he explained is at the stage of identifying a designer. He expected a contract to be in place by the end of April and work to ensure after that. The MSBA would also be involved in the selection process.
Plowman asked if it was strange to receive only three proposals, but Ragsdale replied that it seemed like most of the firms who reached out saw the scope of the project and realized they couldn’t deliver.
Brand mentioned that the designer would go through the process of educational visioning and in doing so bring together widespread members of the community. This would involve considering the future of the town’s schools and what grades should be grouped together. IT Director Ken Lord added that they would consider every option for the new school.
They would also be inviting more members onto the Wildwood Building Committee. Brand anticipated this process involving long in-person community feedback sessions to shape the decisions.
Ragsdale explained that they’d asked each potential designer to give preliminary ideas for different consolidations of schools including both kindergarten through grade three and kindergarten through grade five.
Turner proposed making a vision for both sides of town and using it for the next few school projects. Brand agreed that the designer would evaluate grade consolidations and grade shifts, creating a plan for the whole town’s buildings.
Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggiero said that the visioning piece would also incorporate curriculum and special education in terms of classrooms.
