WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Planning Board held dozens of public hearings for projects this year, allowing projects small and large to seek building permits and break ground in town.
The board started 2022 with preparations for the annual Town Meeting. Their proposed meeting articles would add new design standards in the by-law for businesses to follow and a potential rezoning of an area in North Wilmington to mixed use. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich said at that time that she’d be sending out a survey to assess how residents would respond to the potential rezoning.
The proposed site plan for 36 & 38 Upton Drive slowly saw decreased footprint and parking and the addition of more grass surface and lighting per the board and the town’s feedback before it was approved in March.
99 Fordham Road’s proposed parking garage for Amazon employees was heard in February including a separate driveway from the Shriner’s Auditorium. This project was approved and nearly completed throughout the year, although they were delayed with some of the final work due to the town’s delay replacing the water main. The representatives asked for temporary relief to use the driveway in December which Gingrich agreed was reasonable.
Antenna replacements were proposed at 773 Salem St. as early as January but stalled until August while the proponents confirmed that the town’s requested modifications were made back in 2019.
Reading Municipal Light Department sent in a Form A for 326 Ballardvale St. which they later submitted to repurpose for substation and storage. This project’s public hearing is still continued into next year, along with those for Cross Street, 40-50 Fordham Road, Eagleview Drive, and 208 Main St. These were all continued without discussion in both November and December. The Cross Street applicant mentioned that the project is currently under review by the Conservation Commission.
Projects approved in June pertained to antenna work at 26 Upton Drive and 46 & 53 Jonspin Road’s site plan and stormwater including an altered crosswalk and light pole.
The board reviewed and approved the plan 225 Andover St. which was updated with exterior doors and security fencing during their meeting in August. 11 Commonwealth Ave. was also approved in August for stormwater management and the 81G application. 30 Upton Drive’s site plan was approved for altering their loading docks and improving landscaping at the same time.
A warehouse was approved in the plans for 100-110 Fordham Road. The site plan was approved for 910 Salem St. for a replacement asphalt tank.
Birch Street’s 7-unit development was introduced in August as residents brought concerns about water drainage, fill, and tree removal. In their December meeting, the board provided feedback per the request of the applicant’s attorney on the street grade, length of the dead end, driveway curb cuts, and proposed turnaround.
They mostly suggested that the applicant work with the town engineer and try to widen the street. At this point the abutters had not been contacted regarding the driveway curb cuts, and one spoke up during the meeting suggesting that the developer find a way to follow the town’s conditions without encroaching on their property for any reason.
The request for a non-conforming lot special permit to construct a single-family house at 41 Westdale Ave. was approved in December after being taken up first in November.
The board continued the public hearing for 800 Salem St. into next year due to mostly traffic and flooding concerns for the site plan review, stormwater management, groundwater protection district special permit, and sign special permit.
Gingrich gave regular reports this year concerning projects under the consideration of the Zoning Board of Appeals. She continued to share that the ZBA was still working through the plan for 100-104 West St. over the summer before new site plans were released in December.
Regarding the 79 Nichols St. project, she mentioned MassHousing’s request for the developer to redesign in order to better fit the neighborhood and the new plan containing only 12 units in August.
She also shared the recommendation of the Select Board to not comply with the DHCD guidelines which Wilmington would need to follow in order to be eligible for some grants.
Two permitting issues were identified this year: one at 168 Lowell St., where the developer put in the foundation without a permit, and another at 101 Main St., where the resident performed work in the rear of the building. There were also a few situations where the town reminded the developers to comply with the permit conditions such as the construction work starting before 7 a.m. at Darby Lane.
