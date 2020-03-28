WILMINGTON — On Monday, the Board of Health reported that Wilmington now has three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. These are the first residents of Wilmington with positive results after coronavirus testing. There were also three cases confirmed in Tewksbury on the same day.
Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse R.S. said that these three residents were the first to show symptoms, which is why they were tested. She also shared that none of the residents with coronavirus are town employees.
While previously Newhouse had confirmed that four residents were in quarantine, she shared that there is now a total of seven residents in quarantine. However, so far none of the quarantined residents have any symptoms. She explained that all quarantined residents have come into contact with someone who had tested positive, although not all of the contact was with the infected Wilmington residents.
Instructions for residents in quarantine can be found at https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/health-department.
The best thing that residents can do to keep the number of residents affected by coronavirus down is continue social distancing.
“It’s the best thing that we can do to flatten the curve,” Newhouse said.
Previous direction for social distancing includes avoiding large crowds, staying at least six feet away from other people, and practicing good hygiene by washing hands and staying home when you’re sick.
The Board of Health said in a previous statement, “We all have personal responsibility to take care of ourselves and others, to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
There was also an emergency declaration from the board as of last Friday, which said that food service establishments, excluding grocery stores, offer only take out.
Should any more residents learn that they had been in contact with someone who tested positive, or start having symptoms that match the coronavirus, they should contact the Board of Health at 978-658-4298.
