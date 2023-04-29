WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board meeting agenda contained requests for licenses, designation of motions for Town Meeting, communications, and the salute to service.
An appointment with Verizon Right of Way Manager Anthony Marini was withdrawn from the agenda for that night. Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town tried to locate a pole to be put on Jefferson Road to provide power to the sewer substation, but they weren’t able to do so due to funding restrictions.
Instead, Town Engineer Paul Alunni made an arrangement with Reading Municipal Light Department to get this sorted.
A common victualer license was requested for the property at 325 Main St. on behalf of Wilmington House of Pizza. Hull mentioned that the business was being sold, and a common victualer license was required for seating. He shared that there were no concerns from the Health Director or the Building Inspector regarding this request.
The applicant confirmed that the establishment would remain the same. The board approved their request.
In a memo, Hull listed the proposed motions that each member of the board make at Town Meeting on Saturday. He added Gary DePalma and Frank West into the rotation after the town election. The only requested change was made by Chair Lilia Maselli.
Greg Bendel agreed to swap motions with her for one article each.
Hull also included that a consent agenda of articles without controversy had been created out of conversations with the town moderator and town counsel. The articles they had put together were articles 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13. These pertained to things like hearing reports, revolving accounts for transportation, composting, and subsurface sewage, PEG access, holiday celebrations and memorial services, and renting space for the VFW and American Legion.
Kevin Caira asked if the petitioner who submitted a separate article to appropriate $1.5 million for reconstruction at the middle school to incorporate the Wildwood student programs had withdrawn the article. Hull confirmed that they had not withdrawn but were planning to be present at the Town Meeting to present.
Regarding the town’s separate article for the middle school reconstruction, Hull assured the board that they would have the total appropriation amount at the meeting, as the deadline for bids was Thursday.
Bryan Perry wrote to the board with an update on the status of the MUNIS implementation. Hull recalled that the town authorized the appropriation of $941,000 for the transfer of the town’s financial software. They transferred accounts payable and were now working through other areas to end with payroll in place for July 1.
Verdantas representatives Kevin Trainer and Robert Reynolds wrote two memos on the Olin Treatability Report Summary and the EPA information meetings. Their collective memo detailed that Olin had undergone a study of different techniques to remove the DAPL materials at the EPA’s direction. Verdantas said that each demonstrated some measure of success but needed further evaluation.
The other memo summarized virtual meetings taking place with the EPA and Wilmington representatives. They mentioned ongoing consent decree discussion over remediation costs, the EPA’s community involvement plan, and ongoing data gap investigation to characterize the bedrock and source of DAPL and NDMA.
Ronald DiGiorgio wrote to the board in request of being reinstated as Constable. Hull noted that DiGiorgio has been a Constable since 1992.
The board sent two memos to the head of the Democratic and Republican town committees, Robert Fasulo and Jay Donovan, notifying them of an expiration on the Board of Registrars and requesting names be submitted. Jay Donovan replied on behalf of the Democratic Town Committee nominating Roberta Lasky to be appointed to another term.
A few exemption requests came in from school department employees who want to work with the Recreation Department for summer employment: Denise Bresnahan, Erin Brothers, McKayla Hersom, and Kayla Rosetti. Hull specified that the board has to authorize these employees to be able to work for the town in a second capacity in light of the conflict of interest.
Part of this requirement is that they work less than 500 hours for the second position and that it not be required as part of their regular duties. He recommended the board acknowledge the receipt of these disclosures and determine that the appointments are not likely to affect the integrity of the services. The board voted in favor of the town manager’s recommendation.
They approved the signing of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission certification for a change in officers/directors at the 99 Restaurant at 144 Lowell St. Hull explained that the ABCC reviewed the backgrounds of the individuals replacing outgoing individuals and determined that the changes comply with the law.
The board approved the renewal of the secondhand dealer license for Robert P. Flaherty Jeweler, Inc. as requested. Hull shared no concerns from the Police Chief.
Under announcements, Caira shared welcome to Gary DePalma, who was reelected ahead of that night, and Frank West, who was also voted back onto the board after 17 years. He also congratulated those who ran but were not elected and the newly elected members of the School Committee.
West asked when the board would be reorganizing to set a new chairperson. Hull answered that this would be taken up at their next meeting on May 8.
They shared that Town Meeting is this Saturday, April 29 starting at 9 a.m. at Wilmington High School. Maselli also noted that everyone wore blue that night in honor of Autism Awareness Month.
The Salute to Service that night went to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Keith A. Stewart. Bendel recognized Stewart’s accomplishments including a purple heart, Vietnam service medal, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal, and sharpshooter medal.
