WILMINGTON — The Select Board reviewed several options for the annual Town Meeting warrant at their meeting on Monday night, proposing final edits before they approved the signing and closing of the warrant.
Town Manager Jeff Hull provided the board with four versions of the warrant for them to consider based on their feedback from the previous review of the town warrant. The first was the exact warrant as presented during their previous meeting with no changes.
The second warrant included additional articles to replace the Harnden Tavern roof and to pursue the town’s acquisition of property at 333 Andover St. The third included only the Harnden Tavern roof article addition, and the fourth only the 333 Andover St. acquisition.
Changes seen in all of the versions of the warrant presented to the board included revisions to the articles for the window replacement at the Harnden Tavern and roof replacement for the Carriage House. The window replacement article now specified that the total would be raised including the money to have the windows purchased and installed, in the amount of $115,000. The previous version only included cost for the design of the windows for $15,000.
The Carriage House article would now specifically cover the prevailing wage to complete the roof installment at $60,000, increasing from the original proposal of $40,000.
Based on their last conversation, Hull proposed the board focus on the version that would include replacing the Harnden Tavern roof and acquiring the property at 333 Andover St. Chair Judy O’Connell agreed the original draft was likely off the table. The board moved and voted in favor of supporting the version Hull identified.
Instead of re-reading the entire updated warrant into the record, Greg Bendel suggested that Hull only read the changes and new articles and then discuss any additional changes they would like to see.
Hull then detailed the new Article 31 which proposed money for the design, engineering, and roof replacement at the Harnden Tavern with a cost estimate of $98,000. The new Article 40 proposes the town authorizing the Select Board to acquire the property at 333 Andover St. and the money required for acquisition and construction.
Select Board member Kevin Caira suggested the cost associated from Article 38, on the retirement assessment pre-payment, be lowered from $1.5 million to $1 million. Then, he wanted $500,000 more be moved into the capital stabilization fund as proposed in Article 37. He reasoned the town manager told the board the amount being pre-paid into the retirement fund would only be used for future assessments and not to lower the principal. This would make the transfer to the capital stabilization fund proposed $1,242,000.
Hull replied saying that the Finance Committee would still make a recommendation and include the amounts they recommend be assigned to each article. The Finance Committee’s recommendations are included in the warrant booklet that is sent to residents.
Hull confirmed that this change wouldn’t have any negative impacts on the town but was more a matter of preference. He agreed he could bring the board’s suggestion to the Finance Committee for their thoughts.
The warrant in discussion did not yet have the total proposed contributions listed, so Hull mentioned it could be signed and the change proposed by Caira made internally. The board voted in favor of endorsing the change in costs between articles 37 and 38.
The later vote to sign and close the warrant was unanimous.
