The Select Board continued their discussion on the screening committee to recommend a permanent town manager during their meeting on Monday night.
Chair Gary DePalma shared that he’d spoken with a few of the screening committee members who expressed a lack of desire to recommend a temporary town manager. The board agreed to ask this of the committee at their previous meeting, and now DePalma recommended they take away this request.
Regarding the charge of the screening committee, Kevin Caira suggested the board forward this sample charge to them to see what they wanted to do with it.
Greg Bendel asked if the screening committee had met yet, and DePalma said not all of the members had been sworn in.
Lilia Maselli agreed with allowing the screening committee to edit the charge as they saw fit. Bendel said he would support removing the ask to have the screening committee recommend a temporary town manager. Caira wanted to leave that in and let the committee decide for themselves upon their meeting whether to keep it.
Town Manager Jeff Hull asked the board to provide further direction to the screening committee especially as they establish meeting agendas and minutes.
“They need to know what they are and aren’t responsible for,” he said.
They voted affirmatively to pass along the proposed charge to the screening committee.
DePalma also recalled comments made at the board’s previous meeting on July 31 and discussion about the option of Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman serving as temporary town manager. He said he was ashamed of how he spoke at that time, and he apologized for the way that the discussion went. He later added their discussion “belittled a town employee.”
Caira jumped in to state that he didn’t see anything wrong with the discussion of the assistant town manager at the previous meeting.
Lilia Maselli restated her opinion from the previous meeting, where she said it wasn’t necessary to appoint a temporary town manager just yet. She also thought they would look to the screening committee just for a recommendation, which wouldn’t be binding.
DePalma seemed to want the board to take action soon in order to give the temporary town manager time to get brought up to speed. He said he didn’t want to see the town run by committee or random department head.
Maselli said she wasn’t sure what the board’s current plan was for selecting a temporary town manager. She recalled the response from Inman where she expressed interest in acting as temporary town manager.
“I’m curious how people on this board feel if we work to appoint her as the temporary town manager and she applies for the town manager job,” Maselli added.
She suggested that this could prevent other applications to the permanent job.
DePalma replied with his opinion the candidates should be able to understand that there needed to be someone running the town during the replacement process. He also said that the discussion of salary would be more appropriate during negotiations.
Caira shared his agreement with Maselli’s suggestion. He proposed that if Inman was interested in the permanent town manager job, she should remove herself from the temporary town manager job and any part of the recruitment process.
Hull went on to address the board’s vote at their July 17 meeting where they requested a letter from Inman about whether she wanted to serve as temporary town manager. Then, he recalled that on July 31, Caira asked why the board was asked to hire a temporary town manager.
The board had at that point received Inman’s letter of interest. In Hull’s opinion, she was “faulted” for expressing a desire to be compensated similarly to Hull’s current compensation as town manager. Hull expressed that the board could have disagreed with her approach and simply said they weren’t interested in it.
Instead, Hull said that the board “demonized” Inman and referenced a previous job search where she was not identified as a finalist. He also said disparaging town employees may discourage town manager applicants.
Caira attempted to interrupt the manager’s comments and said that he only provided factual information to the board at the last meeting. He later accused Hull of “spinning” the truth. Caira mentioned that he sought references for Inman, and as a result, he’d prefer to see a current department head act as temporary town manager.
Frank West also recalled that Caira referred to Inman’s request for compensation as “holding the board hostage” at the previous meeting. He pointed out that the board only asked Inman for a letter initially, but now without discussion they seemingly wanted to consider other candidates.
Inman, who was present in the audience, asked Caira to share the extent of the reference he received and asked Hull if he got a negative reference when she applied to be the assistant town manager. Hull shared that he had no concerns from her references.
Maselli commented at this time that she wasn’t going to apologize or be embarrassed about anything she said at the previous meeting. She established that the board could only communicate transparently and sometimes that would be messy.
Caira again said that he was giving the facts provided to him from Inman’s reference checks.
West then pointed out the dates to hire a temporary town manager were coming fast, and Bendel asked if the chair knew when the board might vote. DePalma said he didn’t know, and he wouldn’t know until the screening committee meets.
Bendel mentioned that the board didn’t have to wait for the screening committee, because the bylaw says that the board will appoint the temporary town manager. However, no action was made in this regard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.