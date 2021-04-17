WILMINGTON — Justin Cusce is one of the three candidates in this year’s Wilmington annual town election running for the two-year seat on the School Committee.
Previously, he worked at Merrimack College in their college admissions department. He was there for six and a half years, until the pandemic hit. He also spent seven years at Emmanuel, and four years at the Mass College of Art in their college admissions departments. Cusce offered some insight on his life, background, campaign and goals.
Cusce delved into the inspiration behind his running for School Committee.
“I was inspired by my oldest son, who is eight. I wanted to be more involved with him and the rest of the town and school system. This pandemic took a toll on his mental health. I want to run not because things were done incorrectly, but I had a spark to get involved.”
Cusce has always been a dedicated and involved Wilmington resident, as he said, “I have always been involved with Wilmington, Eagle Scout, church, and community service. But in terms of political experience, this is my first one.”
In regards to aspirations for his first term in an elected office, Cusce wants to focus on safety and catching students up to where they need to be.
“My primary focus will be working closely with the superintendent, school staff, and teachers. We need to make sure everyone is safe before we end up backtracking to hybrid learning. I want to look for warning signs so we know to watch out for them. Once at that baseline, then the next question we need to ask is ‘how do we assess what students missed/how do we work with students individually.’”
Other policies Cusce wants to implement are as follows:
“We should be getting more involved with communication within the public school system and its citizens. (Supt.) Brand has done a great job with communication, but there’s always room for improvement. We need better communication with parents to school systems, as it can be confusing for parents trying to find who to reach out to with certain questions.”
As with everything in life, Cusce reflected on what his challenges has been as a candidate and a father.
“With the election, this is my first time at a political position, and I understand this process is different than past years, and it’s been a challenge trying to take all precautions and maximize comfort to all while advertising. Other than that, my challenge has been balancing work, life, parenting, and helping as a kind of teacher at home to fill in the gaps hybrid gives with no teaching experience.”
However, as Cusce explained, the struggle is all worth it.
“Having a son home and switching to a hybrid model gave me a better opportunity to be involved with him. It’s much different than when I was a kid. I get to be involved and see more in and of my kid.”
Cusce has the unique experience of being a college admissions officer.
“I’d bring experience in the field of education. I worked in higher education, in college admissions, where I was counseling parents and students. And that has been a learning experience for me lately, as with COVID, there are no more college fairs, guidance counselor meetings, or one on ones with students and families. We have had to learn to adapt.
“The focus has been on implementing new ways to communicate with students and parents. And we had been thinking outside of the box with new technology, such as using concrete data to make decisions.”
His thoughts on the Wilmington Public School System are as follows:
“In general, the school system has been great. We moved here 10 years ago because of the public school system. They do a lot for students, and it truly is a family friendly community.
“Brand has done a great job since he got here, especially with the unexpected situation of COVID. He has had to deal with lots of curveballs. His communication skills have been good, but there’s always room for improvement, as you never stop learning. He should communicate with all constituents. But the schools have been running great. I’ve always been in favor of school re-openings as long as it is safe. Brand’s decision to reopen was made at the right time.”
Additionally, Cusce offers an optimistic and hopeful view of the future.
“I hope that we get out of this pandemic without surges, and pray everyone who is able to gets vaccinated. Massachusetts is getting more shipments so I’m staying optimistic. I hope that school staff and admin stay safe, and healthy, and hope that we can start to turn the page and figure out how we get back to where we were, and get kids to where they need to be.”
Cusce offers some reassuring, guiding, or encouraging words you would say to parents and students who are frustrated, tired of online learning, and scared of the unknown future.
“As a parent who is tired of online learning, hang in there. Now that we are transitioning back into full time, we are moving forward and staying there. Stay vigilant and aware so we don’t backtrack. Ask what we should learn from this, and how do we keep a looking-forward mentality.
“It’s easy to be frustrated, with life and decisions the school administration has made, but it’s important to realize decisions were made in the best interest of everyone. COVID threw curveballs, and the safety of faculty, staff and students was the most important factor and cannot be jeopardized. It’s easy to have tunnel vision and say ‘I would have done it this way,’ but you need to keep all of the factors in mind and realize that Dr. Brand kept people safe and his decisions were made to maximise safety.”
Finally, Cusce’s message to general voters is as follows:
“Get out and vote. If you don’t vote, your voice won’t be heard. No matter who you vote for, voting is the only way you can voice your opinion. Only the School Committee race is contested, but all citizens must show up because this decision affects everyone.”
Cusce and his campaign can be found at the “Justin Cusce for Wilmington School Committee” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.