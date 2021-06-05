Brian Talbert, known as “The Cannon Man,” was a familiar face at Civil War reenactment events in the Southeast.
The long-time captain of the U.S. Third Artillery, Company E, Talbert stood out with his loud laugh, long hair and thick New England accent. He would always wear a Scottish kilt to battle.
Nobody was a stranger to Brian, just someone he hadn’t talked to yet.
Talbert grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1959. His sister Sheila graduated the same year, near the top of the class. The family lived on Glen Road for about eight years, 1953-1961 in a house that was once the home of George Spanos, the honorary mayor of Wilmington.
Talbert worked for Honeywell in Florida, where he became involved with the Third U.S. Artillery some 40 years ago. The Third in its recreated form endeavors to reenact the Federal regular soldier of the Civil War era. Among the many events for the Third was the Mountaineer Folk Festival in the Fall Creek, Falls Creek State Park in Tennessee.
After retirement, Talbert moved to Pikeville, Tennessee to be near that state park.
He was also an avid motorcyclist for over 60 years, often volunteering in the hospitality booth of HOG (Harley Owners Group) at motorcycle rallies. He loved riding his Harley on the the mountain roads in Tennessee.
His father, Vaughn Talbert, was a conductor on the Boston and Maine Railroad and was well-known in Wilmington Square. He was killed in a railroad accident in Nashua, NH in December 1960.
Brian Talbert died in December 2020 at age 81. The website of the Third U.S. Artillery is dedicated to him, citing his contagious enthusiasm for the hobby of reenacting.
