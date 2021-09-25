WILMINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) held their 44th Anniversary Antique Fire Apparatus Parade and Show.
The parade of 49 fire apparatus participants was welcomed by a great turnout of spectators that lined the parade route in Wilmington. The parade ended at the Shriners Auditorium where the annual show and handtub competition took place.
The crowds at the show that immediately followed the parade were smaller than usual due in part to a Fire Chief’s Show in New Jersey that was also scheduled on the same day, as well as the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
However, there was a good turnout of participants for the Antique Handtub Competition.
After being absent from the event’s agenda for many years, this returning hands-on event was a fun activity for organizers, participants and spectators alike.
Handtub teams work in unison to pump water as fast and as far as they could from fire apparatus that date back hundreds of years.
“It was pretty amazing to see how hard the participants worked,” stated MAFAA board member James McGonagle, pointing out that this type of hard work was required by all firefighters of days gone by before motor fire apparatus were implemented.
Despite a smaller crowd, the show was still a success, raising almost $3,000 for the Shriners Transport Fund. The Transport Fund assures no cost to patients or their families that require medical flights to Shriners Hospitals for treatment.
Event planners are already looking forward to next year's event, as MAFAA has been chosen to host the summer convention of the national chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA).
This convention will partner the SPAAMFAA and the International Association of Fire Buffs for a multi-day event that will focus on “fire trucks, family and fun” hosted by the MAFAA.
The event is scheduled to take place June 22 through 25, 2022, and will feature bus tours, lectures and social and educational events. On the final day, the convention will conclude with an antique fire apparatus parade and show, as well as the handtub competition.
The host hotel has been announced as the Crown Plaza of Woburn, and the parade route will be the same as this year's event, but the MAFAA is still looking for a suitable location for the show.
The MAFAA is looking for a location that can host the large turnout of fire apparatus, spectators and handtub participants expected for this major event without interfering with any town sporting events and school programs or causing any unnecessary traffic issues.
For updated information on this event as it is planned, please visit www.spaamfaa.org and www.massmafaa.com or visit the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.