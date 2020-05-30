Town Crier

Arthur Lynch makes a call

May 6, 1953

Arthur Lynch, chairman of the Wilmington School Committee, worked in Pea­body, close to the site of the plant which had such a disastrous fire last week.

Lynch, mindful of the re­wards offered by a Boston paper for news tips, went to the only public phone available, to call that pa­per. There was no direct dialing then, so he would have to give the operator the number verbally.

While he was looking up the number, a reporter from the Salem News came up and asked if Lynch would object to the reporter’s using the phone.

Lynch had no objection, but asked the reporter if he knew the number of the Boston paper. The re­porter gave him the number, not realizing the operator was ready to take the number for the reporter’s call to Salem.

The call went through to the Boston paper. Reali­zing what he had done, the reporter handed the phone to Lynch, who de­livered the news tip. He then turned the phone back to the reporter.

The million dollar fire at American Polymer Corp. killed one man and in­jured 30 others.

Educational Institution

Among the papers that were considered by the selectman in May 1953 was one asking them to attest to the character of some Wilmington residents who were establishing a club in a neighboring town. The club, according to the paperwork, is for the purpose “to establish and maintain a place for holding meetings and to perform and encourage educational, social, athletic and civic activities and to do all things necessary and incidental thereto, permissable under Chap­ter 180 of the General Laws and these purposes shall include the right to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages.”

All the text except the last 16 words were printed, and the remainder were typed. The selectmen seemed to find this quite amusing.

Wilson’s water

Sept. 22, 1954 (after Hur­ri­cane Edna)

The laddies of the Wil­mington Fire Dept. re­ceived quite a kidding last Thursday afternoon, when Ken Wilson of Suncrest Avenue got on his regular radio program on WHDH. Ken described the efforts of the fire department to pump out his cellar. Ac­cording to Ken, the de­partment responded with two aerial engines, a pump­ing tower and six other pieces of apparatus. They set up a tent in his driveway and stayed there three days. Their logic, ac­cording to Ken, was to knock a hole in the basement wall so it could flow out, but they also dug a hole in the cellar floor, so that it now resembles the Grand Canyon.

Ken had a few good words for the laddies, though. He advised someone who was talking about the 325th anniversary of Saugus that they should hire the fire department band. He was also very sorry that he had disrupted the boys’ pino­chle game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.