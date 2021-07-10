WILMINGTON — At their meeting last Wednesday night, the School Committee heard updates on everything from summer school to library books.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand started with an announcement that student meals at school will continue to be free next year, per federal mandate, with the exception of if they wanted individual items instead of a meal.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott updated the committee on summer school. She said that both elementary and secondary levels are in a good place. She added that the materials had been ordered and details on drop-off and pickup sent to families for grades k-5. There were then 16 students each registered for middle school and high school, but they would keep registration open and anticipated up to 25 for high school.
By request of David Ragsdale, Elliott delved into the Scholar Zone program developed by Scholastic, chosen because it was designed for a summer program that would reinforce skills learned in the previous school year. There were also extra resources for social-emotional learning to be included with the English-Language Arts and Mathematics curriculum.
The next three items regarded finalists for two social-emotional learning and family engagement specialists, a K-5 STEM coordinator, and an assistant principal for the middle school. The specialists positions would be funded by ESSER grants.
Jay Samaha commented that he saw these new positions as a step in the right direction, and Melissa Plowman asked for an update as they figured out how the specialists would be utilized.
The K-5 STEM coordinator would be moving into the role from an elementary teaching position at the West Intermediate School, and Interim Assistant Principal Brian Caira would be the permanent assistant principal.
Brand also mentioned his appreciation for the work and dedication of students, staff, and families in finishing the school year strong. The last day of school this year was the Monday before the meeting.
The superintendent goals update came more from Bryson, to say that a mid-cycle evaluation report only on the goals, and not the standards, would be sent to the committee to fill out. Ideally the results would go to the subcommittee and return to the committee for their next meeting.
Elliott then spoke to the work of using the school libraries donation that the district accepted in December of 2020 from the International Family Church. She reported that K-12 Library Coordinator Heather Peachey and K-5 Literacy Coach Holly Banusiewicz had worked together to find the best way to use the donation for diverse literature and released a joint statement.
A study they did had determined that only 33 percent of the district’s school libraries (except high school) had books on diverse topics. The statement read that books help us to see our experiences portrayed and to live new ones.
In the end, they purchased 2,500 books for school libraries and the high school English Department. Some of the topics that these books covered included diverse folklore, gender studies, racial discrimination, LGBTQIA+ identity, and holidays in diverse cultures. These would all be ready for checkout on the first day of school this fall.
Samaha asked how much access students have to the school library before high school. Elliott answered that these students visit the library once a week. As for their classroom libraries, these don’t have databases and would contain books for different purposes.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero shared that the fiscal year 2021 revolving account was in the black as of that day, although some expenses were to be cleared up.
In subcommittee reports, Bryson gave an update on the parent-guardian working group, who’d be invited to present at the next meeting on their next steps. In the future, she said that they would work with the Family and Community Outreach subcommittee to bring forth initiatives.
Jo Newhouse reminded the community of a meeting the following day to get to know and then provide feedback on some candidates for a new position to the district. Bryson asked if the meeting could be recorded, since it would be held virtually at 2 p.m. Brand responded that it would be recorded, and afterward the community could still provide feedback.
The next School Committee meeting will be on July 28 at 7 p. m.
