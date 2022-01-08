WILMINGTON — Recently, Wilmington native Sharmetha Ramanan, also known by her stage name Shaya, was nominated by the Boston Music Awards for the R & B Artist of the Year.
The Boston Music Awards, founded in 1987, is an annual collection of awards that showcase the musical talent of the Massachusetts area.
These awards are the local version of the Grammy Awards, and highlight the path the local music scene has taken in the past year, and gives a glimpse as to the future direction the Boston music scene will take for the upcoming year.
Shaya started her career as a recording artist one year ago, but music has been a part of her for her entire life.
Growing up in Wilmington, Shaya recalls being inspired at a young age through the Wilmington Public School music program. Her interest in music continued to grow throughout her school years, and eventually led her to further her musical education by attending Boston University.
Shaya attended the 2021 The Boston Music Awards, held on Dec. 8, 2021. Although she did not walk away with the award she was nominated for, she is grateful for the opportunities that have come from just being nominated.
“It was crazy to see my name up against famous people I know,” stated Shaya, “Being nominated is a great honor and has opened a lot of doors for my career.”
Since being nominated, Shaya has received a lot more recognition in the music industry, and is confident that she will keep moving her music career forward in a positive direction.
The Ramanan family still resides in Wilmington, and no matter where her recording career takes her, Shaya will always hold fond memories of her hometown, Wilmington.
For more information on Shaya’s R & B recordings, visit her on Facebook, follow her on Instagram or find her on Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.