Wilmington native and recording artist Shaya attended the Boston Music Awards on Dec. 8, 2021. She was nominated for R&B Artist of the Year. (Courtesy photo)

WILMINGTON — Re­cently, Wilmington na­tive Sharmetha Rama­nan, also known by her stage name Shaya, was nominated by the Boston Music Awards for the R & B Artist of the Year.

The Boston Music Awards, founded in 1987, is an annual collection of awards that showcase the musical talent of the Massachusetts area.

These awards are the local version of the Gram­my Awards, and highlight the path the local music scene has taken in the past year, and gives a glimpse as to the future direction the Boston mu­sic scene will take for the upcoming year.

Shaya started her ca­reer as a recording artist one year ago, but music has been a part of her for her entire life.

Growing up in Wilming­ton, Shaya recalls being inspired at a young age through the Wilmington Public School music program. Her interest in mu­sic continued to grow throughout her school years, and eventually led her to further her musical education by attending Boston University.

Shaya attended the 2021 The Boston Music Awards, held on Dec. 8, 2021. Al­though she did not walk away with the award she was nominated for, she is grateful for the opportunities that have come from just being nominated.

“It was crazy to see my name up against famous people I know,” stated Sha­ya, “Being nominated is a great honor and has opened a lot of doors for my career.”

Since being nominated, Shaya has received a lot more recognition in the music industry, and is confident that she will keep moving her music career forward in a positive direction.

The Ramanan family still resides in Wilming­ton, and no matter where her recording c­areer takes her, Shaya will always hold fond memories of her hometown, Wilming­ton.

For more information on Shaya’s R & B recordings, visit her on Face­book, follow her on In­stagram or find her on Spotify.

