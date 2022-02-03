WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night opened with student representatives from the Wilmington Middle School. They talked about ongoing rehearsals for the middle school production of Beauty and the Beast. Two competition highlights were a Student Council event where students decorated their doors, and the WMS Math Team’s perfect score. They also mentioned upcoming after school sports in the gym and a World Culture Club celebration of Chinese New Year.
School Committee Chair Jenn Bryson thanked the two representatives for sharing.
In a public comment, Wilmington resident Jeffrey Cohen discussed how the initiatives in equity, diversity, and inclusion can’t be measured the same way that students’ progress in English, math, or science can. He defined each of these concepts and called them inappropriate in an academic setting. He reminded the public that there are three School Committee seats open for the annual town election this year.
There were two items in Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report for that night: the annual report on the SEEM Collaborative and an update from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
With the SEEM Collaborative, he shared the annual report in the committee’s packet. He reminded them how fortunate the district is to participate in this group, calling it a valuable resource and benefit. School Committee member David Ragsdale seconded his sentiments.
An update had been shared by DESE on a new testing program they would start to offer, although there were few details released.
“The new testing program has conditions upon districts’ ability to participate,” Brand continued. “You need to be participating in either pooled testing or symptomatic testing.”
Wilmington is not participating in either of these currently, which makes the district ineligible. However, he mentioned that he’d be working with Health Director Shelly Newhouse, High School Physician Dr. Curdo, and School Nurse Rebecca Brown to explore their options.
Jay Samaha asked if that meant they’d be able to opt into one of the two named testing programs to be able to get to the new program. Brand clarified that’s what they would be exploring, because it was an option.
The next School Committee meeting will be on Feb. 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the WHS Media Room.
