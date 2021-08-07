WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night opened with public comments before they got to the Superintendent’s Report and updates to the WMS student handbook.
One comment made was positive feedback about the dyslexia screening and the new WHS gymnastics co-op group. The other resident expressed dissatisfaction with Wilmington curriculum and any use of terms like diversity, equity, and inclusion, including the recently purchased books on diverse topics. He said that he saw it as the parent’s responsibility, not the school’s, to teach children about race relations.
The committee unanimously approved the updated Wilmington High School Student Handbook as presented previously by principal Linda Peters.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Glenn Brand shared that the position for the SEEM Collaborative joint equity, diversity, and inclusion was being re-opened, while a candidate was selected for the replacement Special Education Coordinator.
He also updated the committee on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants expected. The purpose of the grant is to provide additional funds for public school districts as they navigate through the global pandemic and its results. Namely, he said that the third fund would be their new main focus, as it required a formalized plan based on stakeholder input and feedback and has more specific spending requirements. The number that he expects the district to receive for ESSER III is about $800,000.
In that effort, a survey had been sent out to ascertain the areas that the community wanted to see among all of the options for spending this grant. The responses came from primarily parents.
The highest priority needs identified from the survey were academic interventions to address learning loss, ensuring that all students have access to high quality materials and assessments, adding instructional support staff, supporting social emotional needs, and school climate. Some of the things that they could do to improve these areas that he named were hiring education assistants and social-emotional learning and family engagement specialists and utilizing Panorama and dyslexia screenings.
Despite known environmental concerns about the state of Wilmington public schools’ air quality, Brand mentioned that it was his opinion that this fund shouldn’t be spent on air conditioning. His reasons included the estimated cost of installing AC in just the middle school of $2 million and the uncertainty about future elementary buildings.
Next steps would be to solidify their action plan, hiring for appropriate positions, sharing feedback, and then finalizing the overall plan to submit by October.
M. J. Byrnes asked when the disbursement of the ESSER III funds was anticipated. Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero answered that they could charge costs toward the fund even if they were accrued before the funds are approved.
She also wanted to see the air conditioning targeted due to climate change and to create a better learning environment. David Ragsdale also suggested that the air conditioning could be completed in smaller phases rather than all at once.
Before they looked at the middle school student handbook, there was a resident at the meeting who wished to ask the committee a question. Jenn Bryson explained that their meeting doesn’t operate as an open forum, so they couldn’t answer a question even if it was asked during public comments or sent in via email.
Byrnes added that the committee isn’t allowed to talk about anything that’s not publicized 72 hours in advance.
WMS Assistant Principal Dan Faircloth presented the updated student handbook. Some of the changes he said they’d made included adding the Wilmington Public Schools vision statement and creating better organization with formatting. The handbook sections covered introductions, general information, schedules and expectations, dismissal and other procedures, and district policies. Their goal was to make it more user-friendly.
Byrnes provided feedback in advance about the tardiness policy, which they had already corrected. She also said that she wanted to see the class disruption piece be more punitive.
Melissa Plowman mentioned that it could have included more information about Panorama. Bryson said she’d like to see the names of the Curriculum Team Leaders in case parents don’t know which teachers those are.
Bryson shared a quick view of the mid-cycle superintendent review, where he was overall rated with ‘significant progress’ for the goals of the WHS program/vision of a graduate and elementary school building/grade level configuration. He received a rating of ‘some progress’ with regard to the WMS program review, which was stalled to add in staff participation and a consultant.
Brand lastly asked for volunteers for the MSBA Wildwood School building committee. Plowman, Ragsdale, and Byrnes were ultimately voted in to serve on the committee, with two as alternates.
The committee moved to save the equity audit proposal for the next meeting and quickly approved the MOA/SS lead teacher and surplus equipment before adjourning. The next meeting scheduled is Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., but they are considering adding another meeting the week before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.