“Where I lived was a stone’s throw away from many awesome adventures,” wrote Sammie Lunt.
He was among the 75 people whose stories appear in a new book, “Wilmington, Our Town.” There are contributions from some 200 other townies.
The memories were collected by Bob Johnson, who now lives in Arizona. He grew up in Wilmington, near Rocco’s. Working mostly through Facebook groups, he solicited stories and thoughts for the book. This opened a treasure chest of stories on a wide range of subjects, set in or related to Wilmington.
You’ll find tales of youthful adventure as experienced by youngsters. There are visits to parts of Wilmington in by-gone years.
“Behind our home were underground forts and above-ground strongholds,” wrote Lunt. “We found turtles nesting and bee hives and blueberries and blackberries. We went fishing and swimming and rafting and skating on that pond back there.”
Others wrote about some deep personal experiences. Mike Barcellos was at bat in Little League with the count 3-2 when coach Larry Noel called him back to the dugout in a loud, gruff voice. Noel gave him a lighter bat, and on the next pitch, Mike hit the ball over the fence. With that one simple change, Noel made a big difference in Mike’s life. Larry Noel was one of Wilmington’s Good Guys.
Linda Arsenault wrote a great story about school custodian Wilbur Spanks, who went the extra mile for her. Linda Kovitch wrote about Dick Scanlon saving her cousin’s life after he was run over by a school bus.
Several writers responded to Johnson’s query about a favorite teacher.
“On the first day, we began butting heads,” Pam Blais wrote about English teacher Joyce Aldrich, “but within a couple of months, we were best friends.”
Blais also wrote a hilarious story about her sister, who had been grounded. She tied sheets to her bed and jumped out the window.
Freddie Shine contributed stories about the four soldiers killed in Vietnam and the monuments dedicated to them. He also wrote about his experience working for the state DPW during the Blizzard of ’78.
The old library, a quaint one-room former schoolhouse has a warm place in everyone’s memory.
“That’s where I fell in love with Nancy Drew,” wrote Patty Jaquith Dineen, “and may be why I became an English teacher.”
“If you were looking for your friends, all you had to do was look at the bicycles leaning against the chain link fence,” wrote Barry Garden.
The library also brought out some true confessions.
“I loved it, too, but always owed money for overdue books since I took out too many at a time,” wrote Maureen Monroe.
Dave Knight wrote that while cleaning out his mother’s house, he had found a book that he had borrowed decades earlier. He had been absolutely sure he had returned it. After his parents received a letter, he went to the library with his dad. The matter was settled when the librarian decided it had been misplaced or stolen.
“Loved that library,” Knight wrote. “It has had a permanent impact on my life.”
“Wilmington, Our Town” is available on Amazon, with the author listed as Bob Johnson.
