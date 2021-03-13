WILMINGTON — The March 5 deadline for submission of nomination papers has come and gone. And the official list of seats and candidates running in the 2021 annual Wilmington town election is as follows:
On the School Committee, three seats are open, two that will be occupied for three-year terms, and one that will be occupied for two years. For the two three-year seats, newcomer James Defeo goes up against Mary Jane Byrnes and David Ragsdale, both incumbent candidates.
For the two-year seat, Justin Cusce, Yvonne Helbert, Emily Irving, and Melissa Plowman go head to head. All four are newcomers.
For the Board of Selectmen seat, one previously reported candidate, incumbent and Chairman of the Board Jonathan Eaton, did not return nomination papers, leaving Lilia Maselli uncontested for the seat. Maselli will serve three years on the Board of Selectmen.
Eaton is not out of the election, however, as he took out and returned papers for the position of Town Moderator. Eaton is uncontested, and will serve a three-year term as moderator.
The Shawsheen Tech School Committee has one seat open, that newcomer Charles Fiore Jr. is running for uncontested. The candidate will serve three years on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee.
Finally, for the one open seat on the Wilmington Housing Authority, newcomer Lorraine Penney runs uncontested. Penney will serve for five years on the Authority, the longest term of the open seats in this election.
The last day for newly eligible voters to register in time to participate in this year’s annual election is Monday, April 5.
Voting will take place on April 24, 2021, between the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those voting will report to their precinct polling station. Information on where each precinct is voting can be found on the Town of Wilmington website.
Those voting absentee should visit the Town of Wilmington website for more information on the process of requesting an absentee ballot.
As a reminder, those participating in voting should remember on April 24 to follow all covid guidelines, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer.
