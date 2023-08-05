Town Crier

The Town Crier reported last week about assertions made by Wilmington resident Kevin Yetman regar­ding the treatment his mother received at Advin­iaCare Wilmington. Yet­man made several claims to the Town Crier and via Google Review, but he did not at any time complain to the Department of Pub­lic Health, the police, or to AdviniaCare itself. Since then, representatives of AdviniaCare have respon­ded to the Town Crier and addressed the claims made by Mr. Yetman.

Yetman claimed that his mother, Jeanette Yetman, did not receive proper care or attention during her time at AdviniaCare. He specifically asserted that she was not given the medication that she needed.

In response to the assertions about Jeanette Yet­man’s care, President and Founder David Ball of Ball Consulting Group, LLC stated on behalf of Advin­iaCare Wilmington and Pointe Group Care COO Chris Hannon that the administration of medication at AdviniaCare is strictly regimented and that the organization keeps detailed records. These records, Ball added, could place some doubt on the observations made by Mr. Yetman.

Another detail that Da­vid Ball of Ball Consulting Group LLC addressed in his email to the Town Cri­er regarding Yetman’s claims was the number of staff seen at the desk by Yetman. Ball stated that there are multiple nursing stations at the facility which may have two or three staff each at night, and staff working at the moment Mr. Yetman ob­served the nursing station may have been tending to other patients on the floor and not been physically in the nursing station.

