The Town Crier reported last week about assertions made by Wilmington resident Kevin Yetman regarding the treatment his mother received at AdviniaCare Wilmington. Yetman made several claims to the Town Crier and via Google Review, but he did not at any time complain to the Department of Public Health, the police, or to AdviniaCare itself. Since then, representatives of AdviniaCare have responded to the Town Crier and addressed the claims made by Mr. Yetman.
Yetman claimed that his mother, Jeanette Yetman, did not receive proper care or attention during her time at AdviniaCare. He specifically asserted that she was not given the medication that she needed.
In response to the assertions about Jeanette Yetman’s care, President and Founder David Ball of Ball Consulting Group, LLC stated on behalf of AdviniaCare Wilmington and Pointe Group Care COO Chris Hannon that the administration of medication at AdviniaCare is strictly regimented and that the organization keeps detailed records. These records, Ball added, could place some doubt on the observations made by Mr. Yetman.
Another detail that David Ball of Ball Consulting Group LLC addressed in his email to the Town Crier regarding Yetman’s claims was the number of staff seen at the desk by Yetman. Ball stated that there are multiple nursing stations at the facility which may have two or three staff each at night, and staff working at the moment Mr. Yetman observed the nursing station may have been tending to other patients on the floor and not been physically in the nursing station.
