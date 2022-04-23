jason samaha

WILMINGTON — Jason Samaha is running for re-election unopposed for the Wilmington School Com­mittee. Samaha has ser­ved on the committee since 2019, and is one of three candidates running uncontested for the open seats. Those running alongside him are newcomer Ste­phen Turner and Jesse Fen­nelly, who is seeking re-election.

Samaha talked about his background and history with Wilmington.

“I moved to Wilmington in 2011, which was about 11 years ago. We chose to move here based on the schools available here for our two children. My wife and I both volunteered for coaching positions. I ran for my first term on the School Com­mittee three years ago, and I worked on the principal search committee.”

When asked about goals he has for his upcoming term, Samaha stated, “We are coming out of remote schooling, and one goal I have is to ensure that we have the materials in place to make up for lost time, both in academic learning and social emotional lear­ning. Mental health issues are on the rise, and we need to make sure they are addressed appropriately.

“A major goal I have is regarding the Wildwood School Building and getting that built. Updating our academic buildings should be at the forefront. I also think that we should be looking at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and while we’ve added a sub-committee and been wor­king well with DEI, I am passionate about making sure that we are being in­clusive to all in our school systems.”

Samaha then goes on to discuss high points in his terms with the School Committee.

“There has really been a sense of collegiality be­tween the members, and in our partnership with the superintendent. I walk out of meetings feeling like we have taken action and have made progress. I am proud of the success we have had in starting difficult, but necessary, conversations.”

In terms of things he would have done differently, he said, “My hindsight is 2020. I am always self reflective of the work we do on the School Com­mit­tee, but in the past few years, it’s hard to go back and compare to past years based on the unpre­cedented events we have seen. I do wish we could have found more ways to in­clude community input.”

To Samaha, these are what he sees as some of the most pressing issues facing Wilmington Schools as of right now.

“Definitely the social-emotional aspect of learning and making sure students are prepared and have the support they need from us. I want to look at the budget and make sure we are spending our mon­ey smartly and wisely, and also look at school start times.

“Building the Wildwood School is also really im­portant. Our elementary schools have not seen any real construction in the past 50 years, and that is a pressing issue. The Wild­wood School was originally built in the 1950’s, and it is currently not operating and its lifespan is on borrowed time. While the school buil­ding is still safe, we had to relocate classes as it is not ideal for 21st century learning.

“Four of our five other academic buildings need the same attention. It is im­portant for the town taxpayers, as they are footing the bill for other projects as well, and while we don’t want huge taxes, we need current school buildings.”

Reflecting on how CO­VID impacted his term, Samaha explained, “I join­ed in the spring of 2019, and by the next year, the world had changed and we went to remote learning. It was a big shift in what I had originally anticipated. I accomplish­ed some of the goals I set out to ac­complish. But we had to adapt to the change in everyone’s needs and how things are constantly moving and changing. I learn­ed a lot in my time on the School Committee, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done.”

Samaha talked about how the pressure is mostly off, but he still is excited for the day of elections.

“I look forward to election day, where I’m out there, holding signs and talking to the community. I’m looking forward to speaking with newcomer Stephen Turner and learn­ing more about him. The pressure is off in terms of getting votes, but someone could end up doing a write-in campaign.”

Finally, Samaha sends this message to Wilming­ton voters: “I would ap­preciate your continued support in the work we are doing, and I am grateful for the support you have shown through this pandemic. While there were understandably those who were upset about some of the actions made, we ap­preciate your patience and understanding, especially from those who are in our schools.”

Those who are interested in Samaha and his campaign can visit his Face­book page, Jay Sa­ma­ha for School Com­mittee.

Wilmington’s annual town election will be held Sat­urday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at respective pre­cinct locations.

