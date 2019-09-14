WILMINGTON — On Aug. 3, Lori and Steve Morad, owners of Mr. Handyman in Middleton, participated in setting the record for the most people simultaneously hammering a nail in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Servicing Wilmington as well as several surrounding communities, Mr. Handyman is the nation’s leading commercial, residential, property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise company. With over 200 locations throughout the United States and Canada, Mr. Handyman provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs, working as a direct service franchise.
In 2015, Mr. Handyman was acquired by Neighborly.
In order to break this world record, 369 franchises and corporate team members from Mr. Handyman locations across the country gathered at the annual Neighborly Reunion held Aug. 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
“Having the opportunity to meet other franchise owners across the nation to compete for this title was completely energizing!” said Lori Morad. “As I looked around the room, it was such an amazing experience my husband and I will never forget! 369 people all geared up to win the title! You can’t ask for better than this!”
Previously, the record was held by Mike Holmes from the HGTV show “Holmes on Homes.” He and his team, plus a group of Skills Ontario Competition competitors and volunteers, broke the record in 2017 at an event where they hammered 299 nails simultaneously.
To learn more about Mr. Handyman, visit www.mrhandyman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.