WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen voted in favor of redesigning the intersection of Middlesex Avenue and Clark Street after the recommendation from Town Engineer Paul Alunni and Public Works Operations Manager Jamie Magaldi. Police Chief Joe Desmond was also present to indicate the police department’s support at the selectmen meeting last Tuesday night.
Alunni explained their recommendation for an all-way stop where there’s currently stop control on Clark Street and free-flowing traffic on Middlesex Avenue. Looking at four years of crash data, he reported 16 annual crashes.
“That’s well above the state average for unsignalized intersections,” he said.
He described both the site distance from Clark and the distance for the free-flowing traffic on Middlesex to react as minimal. All these issues, he said, would be remedied with an all-way stop.
Should the board approve, Alunni said that they would change out the flashing beacon to a red flashing light instead of yellow, re-stripe the crosswalks, and put in a stop bar.
He also delivered an update about an inquiry for a truck exclusion on Clark Street, which he said didn’t meet the NETCB’s requirement for percentage of truck traffic.
Selectman Kevin Caira thanked the presenters for their efforts. He then brought up a question that he received from a resident about a truck exclusion on Middlesex Avenue from the town common to the end of the street. The resident claimed that there was a truck exclusion removed while the new high school was being built and never put back up.
Caira personally attested that he had seen an 18-wheeler truck driving down Middlesex Avenue in the stretch where the truck exclusion had been.
Town Manager Jeff Hull answered that he wasn’t sure whether that was the case.
“Presumably if there was [a truck exclusion], it would still be ‘on the books’ so to speak,” he said.
He suggested that perhaps there had been unenforceable truck exclusion signs put up.
Desmond and Magaldi confirmed what Hull said to be true.
Selectman Judy O’Connell asked about how long the new “stop ahead” signage on Middlesex Avenue would remain once the intersection was changed.
Alunni replied that the signage would remain indefinitely.
“We have discussed having an interim period of electronic message board to alert drivers of this change,” he added.
O’Connell shared a concern for unintended consequences of the changes to the intersection. She also asked what the proposed timeline would be for implementation.
Alunni mentioned that the stop signs were in stock currently, so they could get the process started within the week. They planned to install the stop sign posts but not the signs themselves until giving drivers enough time to see the message board alerts.
“We want to give people time to understand in order to alleviate any confusion,” said Desmond.
O’Connell also wondered whether Desmond thought the change would have any impact on police response times or traffic. He said that he didn’t believe that to be the case. If there were any slowdown, it would only be a few seconds.
Gary DePalma asked if they planned on notifying drivers about the intersection change through social media.
“Our number one priority here is safety,” Desmond continued. “We’re going to do our best to get the information out there.”
He assured the board that the grace period would be for a significant amount of time.
With that, the board voted unanimously to approve and move forward with their recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.