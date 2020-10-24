It is quite unusual for a new road in Wilmington to be named for an individual. Most new roads are built by developers, not the town, and are named at the whim of the developer. Only a few have a person’s name.
One exception is Deming Way, off Burlington Avenue, the road at the senior citizens’ housing complex. It is named for Harry Deming (1878-1970.)
One feather in one of the many hats he wore was that he was Wilmington’s first Town Manager. When the town voted a new charter in 1950, there was a new position, that of Town Manager. The selectmen had chosen Dean Cushing for the job, but he was not scheduled to take the job until April 16, 1951, more than a month after the new charter took effect.
The board turned to the retired town accountant, Harry Deming, and he became the temporary Town Manager in early March. At the Town Meeting on March 9, one voter moved to amend the appropriation for Town Manager from $6,000 down to $1. Deming responded to that, explaining that he was taking no pay. He had retired in 1949 and was on the county pension system. The motion lost.
Deming had been town accountant for 41 years.
He came to Wilmington from Torrington, Connecticut in 1905, first working for the Boston Tow Boat Co. He married Mabel Keach in Boston in 1907. They had two sons, Rupert and Roland.
He was appointed town auditor in 1909, which was later renamed town accountant. In an era when selectmen were elected to one-year terms, he provided stability to town government, as the only official to carry over business from one year to the next.
In 1916, he took a position as bookkeeper at the C.S. Harriman Tannery in North Wilmington, the largest employer in town. He stayed there, managing the payroll and other aspects of the business until it closed in 1952.
Deming took on other jobs in the town hall. During World War I, he had the critical job of fuel administrator for the town.
When Town Clerk Jim Kelley died, it was Harry who filled in. He was a Public Weigher of Merchandise. Town Counsel Philip Buzzell recalled with humor that Herb Barrows had come to Deming with a load of material for him to measure, which material might possibly be referred to as merchandise.
When the town celebrated its 200th anniversary in 1930, Harry Deming chaired the anniversary committee, a job that he carried out in characteristic fashion.
“It was right down Harry’s alley,” said Buzzell. “Anything he was asked to do, he did. He worked very hard, and he stayed.”
In 1962, when he was honored by the Baldwin Civic Association, he had a few funny stories. In the 1920s, there would frequently be a game of hi-lo-Jack after the selectmen’s meeting, sometimes going on past midnight.
One evening, the wives of two of the selectmen came to Town Hall. When they saw Harry, one of them remarked, “This is the young man who keeps our husbands out so late!”
