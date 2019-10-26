You could call it the case of the crippled cruisers. In March 1969, Wilmington Town Meeting voted zero money for new police cruisers. Chief Paul Lynch had asked for four vehicles, a station wagon to replace the K-9 car, an unmarked cruiser and two cruisers, to replace cars 31 and 32. The two Fords were the only “line” cruisers in the department.
It had been standard practice to replace the cruisers every year.
Town Manager Sterling Morris read the motion for Article 11, asking for $10,350. Dick Barry of the Finance Committee moved to amend that figure down to $5,350, for only two vehicles. That figure was voted. Only the K-9 wagon and the unmarked car were purchased.
The next day, one of the cruisers broke down and had to be towed. It was as if the cruisers knew what had happened in the meeting.
That summer, things went from bad to worse and it became obvious why cruisers should be replaced annually. They are driven 24/7, sometimes in punishing duty, with three different drivers each day.
On the night of July 29, a youth kicked in the door at Grant’s in the Plaza. Off-duty officer Bob Shelley witnessed the break and called the station. Inspector Dan Ballou responded in the unmarked car and followed the suspect. He radioed information to Sgt. Jay Palmer, who made the arrest.
Officer Leo Markey missed all the excitement, though. He was down near the Woburn line, sitting in a dead cruiser. With all the happenings at the Plaza, it was 25 minutes before Leo got any help.
Three weeks later, on Aug. 19, Officer Jimmy Marsi went onto Route 93 in Car 31 for an accident call. There were some minor injuries. The ambulance left. The wrecker left. The state trooper left. But when Marsi tried to leave, it was no-go. He put the hood up, called for help and sat there. A passing motorist, a mechanic, got the cruiser started for him.
A month later, there was a report that neither of the two regular cruisers were working. The mechanics at the town garage took the radiator and other parts from one to get the other running.
On Oct. 16, Car 32 needed a new front-end, the entire steering mechanism. This left only one cruiser, and that was in shaky condition. A week later, Car 31 broke down. It would need a new motor, and that would take weeks. From 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 until Wed. Oct. 23, there were no cruisers.
Meanwhile, police had been puzzling over some thefts from Elia’s store in North Wilmington, and the finger of suspicion was pointing at Officer Dick Jenkins.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Jenkins was working the second shift. He was told to take his own car to North Wilmington and walk a foot patrol. Jenkins had just bought an old Cadillac from the Town Manager.
I was working late at the Town Crier office that night, directly across the street. As I left the office, I saw Jenkins, in uniform, standing across the street, so I drove over for a chat. The Caddy was parked between the store and the tracks, facing the road. He talked about the Cadillac, and how he’d been on foot patrol with no cruiser.
The next morning I went into the North Wilmington Pharmacy for a cup of coffee. Ralph Allen said, “Did you hear? They arrested Jenkins last night.”
“When was that?” I said. “I saw him, a little before midnight.”
It turned out I had almost been taken in, too. Just as the cops were about to swoop in on Jenkins, a 57 Chevy wagon pulled up to where he was standing. That was my brother’s Chevy with me at the wheel.
Jenkins had been under surveillance the whole time he was there. There were police everywhere, on the roof, next door in the old post office, behind the stores across the street. They had figured out that Jenkins had just about finished the previous stash of meat he’d stolen. So they put him in North Wilmington in his own car, and sure enough, he broke into the store and filled up his trunk with meat.
He didn’t serve any time for the theft, but that was the end of his police career. He later bought an oil delivery business.
Car 32 was back in service with a new engine on Wednesday, Oct. 23, but then, on Nov. 6, it needed new brakes.
As if the problem weren’t already severe, on Nov. 20, Car 32 was hit broadside and totaled. Officer John Ritchie was hospitalized for a few days with a hip injury.
The cruiser problem could not be easily solved. Without an appropriation, money could not be spent. If the selectmen were to call a Special Town Meeting, that would take time. On Nov. 13, selectmen voted to request a transfer of $6,896, $3,000 of which was for repairs. The request was forwarded to the Finance Committee. The timing, though, did not work out.
Police Chief Paul Lynch attended the selectmen’s meeting on Nov. 27. He told selectmen he had begged Town Meeting for four vehicles, but had only received two. He lamented that he had no support from the selectmen.
On Dec. 1, the selectmen opened their meeting with a discussion of the cruisers. During the meeting, word was received that Car 31 had just broken down on Burlington Avenue.
Car 32 was soon replaced with a Buick, bought from a dealer in Lowell, paid for in an account transfer from “free cash.” The state authorized some money for new cruisers, with a stern admonition about keeping sufficient money in the free cash account for such emergencies.
The cruiser repairs left the town on the hook for $3,800, and that produced another problem. The money transfer took place in January, and the town found itself unable to pay in 1970 for 1969 repairs. Wilmington Ford reacted by refusing to pay some $100,000 property taxes.
The 1970 Town Meeting appropriated $5,199 for two cruisers, and the appropriation sailed through with no controversy.
