WILMINGTON — Town Planner Paul Alunni and DPW Director Jamie Magaldi presented to the Select Board this past Monday night regarding a potential unaccepted ways policy.
Alunni clarified they were asking the board for feedback to move forward. He first established that an unaccepted way is a roadway or street that is open for public use but not owned or otherwise controlled by the town. He referenced a report created by the Unaccepted Ways Committee in 1997.
While there may be the same service between trash pickup, fire and police protection, snow plowing, school buses, and pothole repair for both accepted and unaccepted ways, the biggest difference is that the town can’t pay for major repair or reconstruction for unaccepted ways.
Alunni explained that the majority of the town’s 200 unaccepted ways were built before there were standards established for road building. This created a number of issues where the roads were built with varying specifications in terms of street width, pavement thickness, and drainage.
Each of the town’s unaccepted ways has been rated between good and poor condition, with prescriptions for treatment between nothing and major reconstruction.
While public ways can be paved using Chapter 90 program funding, he added that the town can’t legally spend public funds on private property. He also said that these roadways can’t be paved as is in most cases due to the aforementioned issues, and not all residents necessarily want their streets paved.
The process for the town involves unanimous agreement by the residents with interest in the road before a survey plan and legal documents can be created, then approval from the Select Board and Planning Board, followed by a Town Meeting vote and finally deed acquisition. He estimated that the current process takes between nine and 12 months.
Per the 1997 report, the town typically doesn’t allow roadways in poor condition to be accepted until they’re improved. This has led to a few situations where residents wanted to have their streets accepted but rescinded their request when they saw the cost, such as with Carmel Street. The total estimated cost to improve all of the unaccepted roadways to a place where they can be accepted was $14 million in 2019.
After discussion with town counsel, Alunni proposed considering the policies of Dedham and Billerica as a guide for Wilmington to create a policy. He shared some of the details where Dedham says that in most cases the town will pay 100 percent of improvement costs, but they have the right to assess a betterment. Billerica’s process doesn’t require unanimous support from the residents with interest in the roadway.
Greg Bendel commented that even with a policy, it still takes a considerable amount of time to accept a street. He also said that there’s some liability with accepting ways because the residents can vote against it at Town Meeting even if the town puts in money to reconstruct.
Kevin Caira said more accepted roads would translate into more Chapter 90 funds for the town. Magaldi confirmed that this would lead to more funding, but just because a street becomes accepted doesn’t mean it will immediately be paved. They prioritize among all of the accepted streets according to the ratings given to each road for the use of Chapter 90 funding.
Frank West asked if there are any other funding opportunities to consider. Magaldi said they’d keep their eyes open. West also thanked Magaldi and Alunni for their work on Route 62, and Magaldi suggested this was a good example of a street with a bigger problem underneath it.
Chair DePalma wondered if they reached out to residents whose streets don’t need any work and could be accepted as they are. Alunni used Ashwood Avenue as an example of this situation which he hadn’t acted upon.
Town Manager Jeff Hull agreed that it’s important to increase the awareness of unaccepted roads. He said he reached out to the Chamber of Commerce to encourage realtors to disclose this information to potential buyers, even though there’s no legal requirement to do so.
Magaldi also said they added a section on the DPW’s website where residents can search their street to figure out if it’s an accepted or unaccepted way.
Resident Bob Bryant spoke up during public comment to complain that his taxes on his house on an unaccepted way can go toward fixing accepted ways, but not his own street. He said that he thinks the town’s tax dollars should be able to equally benefit all taxpayers.
Kenneth Bernardo called the state of the town’s unapproved streets “embarrassing” and described the storm drain under his street that drains into wetlands.
Another resident suggested that the issue might be overlooked by those whose streets are in good condition.
DePalma assured the residents that the town is working to minimize the burden placed on residents in order to approve and improve the roads.
Alunni added they plan to move forward in July based on the board’s support with drafting a policy. Hull said they would include anyone in town whose feedback would be necessary for drafting the policy.
