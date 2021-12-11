WILMINGTON — Recently, the Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition (WSAC) was selected to receive grant funding from the Salem Five Charitable Donation Foundation.
WSAC was started in 2012 by town employees looking to increase awareness and education surrounding substance abuse. Since its creation, WSAC has held numerous educational programs, as well as sparked tangible change as to how substance abuse is locally combatted.
Notable accomplishments since its launch include the start of the yearly September vigil to remember lost loved ones of OD/substance use disorder and celebrate individuals in recovery, the implementation of LifeSkills training within Wilmington Catholic Religious Education, and providing Mental Health First Aid to the community.
In 2017, WSAC’s current Health & Recovery Coordinator Samantha Reif was hired. Upon beginning the position, she, alongside the rest of the coalition, worked to define the organization’s long- and short-term goals.
“Throughout the years the basic mission has remained the same — education and prevention, resources and support; the players might have changed and the identified issues might look different, but the underlying goals are the same,” said Reif. “We have achievements in increased awareness and education to the community and having conversations on a town level about substance use.”
Today, WSAC has expanded its network beyond just substance abuse, moving more towards overall behavioral health. Within this realm, a focus is placed on mental health, trauma, and developmental disabilities, in order to emphasize how these factors can interact together.
WSAC was selected to receive this funding due to its overall mission and goals aligning to that of the Salem Five Charitable Donation Foundation. Both organizations aim to provide programs to educate and provide opportunities for people entering or reentering the workforce or community to encourage and maintain a level of strength and stability.
With this funding, WSAC plans to pilot a 12 month program, beginning in January 2022. Each month, a fun and free event will be partnered with a wellness conversation, activity, or concept. Examples could include a wreath making class with a conversation about self-care, a workout class with a focus on the importance of movement, or a cooking class highlighting the importance of food/diet effects on wellbeing.
Each event will be held at the same time/day each month, with each session free-of-cost but with a required RSVP due to capacity restrictions. The Salem Five Donation was presented specifically with the pilot program in mind.
While the pilot program and the implementation of time-relevant programming and resources serve as long-term goals, short-term goals for the WSAC include increasing dialogue and education around finances, budgeting, and life-long decisions which individuals and families need to make while in early recovery from substance use or while supporting a loved on in active use.
Reflecting on WSAC’s work throughout the community, Reif emphasized how town-wide collaboration has been instrumental in catalyzing progress.
“Working collaboratively and in harmony is of the utmost importance and is what allows Wilmington’s program to be so strong and intentional — we support each other in order to support our community,” Reif said.
To learn more about the WSAC, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WSAC01887 or their website https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/wilmington-substance-abuse-coalition.
WSAC is also currently looking for community partners to join the organization. This includes both professional/corporate partnerships as well as community residents. Interested individuals can contact Reif via email at sreif@wpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.