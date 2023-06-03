WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night featured representatives from the high school who delivered updates on high school activities and field trips.
The high school representatives to the School Committee, Audrey LaConte and Maddie Benoit, shared about some recent ongoings including AP exams, band and string concerts, the freshman history fair, chorus and Lamplighters performances, and senior prom. They also mentioned teacher appreciation week, Best Buddies inclusion week, the National Honor Society induction ceremony, and the Special Olympics.
Chair David Ragsdale presented LaConte and Benoit with Amazon gift cards in recognition of their time representing the high school to the committee. He said that he appreciated their help creating two-way communications between the committee and the student body.
WHS Social Studies Curriculum Team Lead Matthew Hackett, along with a few freshman students, presented highlights from the freshman history fair held at the high school. Hackett also mentioned the department completed the first year of US History in a Global Context year 3.
He shared that this introduction helped the curriculum cover more ground and students to make global connections. Secondly, he said they were implementing a civics action project for 11th grade students next year.
This year they held the 19th annual freshman history fair. The goal of the fair is to get students invested in projects, analyzing sources for bias, and using research to create a thesis statement and a final project. Hackett mentioned some of the topics that students created projects on including the history of timekeeping, global implications of the American revolution, and the evolution of music over time.
The students who created the first and second place projects presented to the committee. The first, Alison Hall, shared that she studied music from the Middle Ages, the renaissance, and the baroque periods and performed a song in each style on various instruments. The second, Purnima Thapa, shared an image of her presentation on Shah, the “Father of Nepal,” which she said she studied as a show of nationalism and pride for her country and roots.
Hackett added that part of the requirement is that the students use primary sources. He’d like to see the fair expanded for sophomores and juniors. Lastly, he told the committee that the department held some impactful field trips lately including a visit from a Holocaust survivor and a tour of a prison and courthouse.
Stephen Turner commented that a “field trip” doesn’t have to be to another place; it can be any sort of different engagement with history. He noted that the generation who survived the Holocaust won’t be able to share their stories for much longer.
LaConte said that he was excited for the implementation of 11th grade civic projects. Hackett mentioned that the project is intended to lead to systematic, lasting change.
Dr. Jenn Bryson thanked Hackett for stepping into the role of CTL this year.
Ragsdale shared that he enjoys seeing history experienced beyond the classroom.
One of the items that came up for the committee to approve that night was a proposed school trip to Ireland from June 22 to 30, 2024.
WHS History teacher Mike Moloney joined the meeting in time to explain that he was proposing this trip after seeing the demand and excitement from this year’s Germany trip. He thought of this travel opportunity as something that could set Wilmington High School apart.
The trip would connect with elements of the current history curriculum including the Irish potato famine, immigration and local politics in New England. There would also be sightseeing to showcase the beauty of Ireland.
Turner said that the trip was costly and asked about financial aid. Moloney replied that students could seek a scholarship from EF or fundraise on their own.
Turner also wondered why the trip was being scheduled after the end of school in June. Moloney provided that the weather in Ireland would be better at this time, and it might avoid scheduling conflicts.
Moloney explained that the sign-ups would be first-come, first-serve after the information session. He’d be open to expanding the trip to fill two buses depending on the interest, as they had with the Germany trip.
M. J. Byrnes commented on the plans for the trip and noted that they could pull in some elements of literature. Moloney agreed that he could work with some of the English/Language Arts teachers to see if they could study James Joyce or other Irish writers.
LaConte recalled that the sign-up for the Germany trip had been stressful and filled up within 20 minutes. She suggested they either pursue an application process or wait to open the slots so that more students will have a chance to sign up.
Moloney replied that the travel company EF provides an early enrollment discount and they design the process to act on the excitement of interested students. He also couldn’t see how an application would be fair and equitable to all students.
However, he said everyone on the waitlist for the Germany trip was given the opportunity to attend the trip. He’d talk to their EF representative about holding sign-ups for 24 hours after the information session.
Bryson asked Brand to confirm if it would be OK for seniors to attend if technically they wouldn’t be students anymore during the trip. Brand said he didn’t see that as an issue.
Turner suggested that Moloney document his process so that he could potentially guide other teachers who want to plan trips like this.
The committee approved the field trip request.
