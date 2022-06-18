WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Memorial Library has been awarded a grant from the Cummings Foundation in the amount of $100,000 to make updates to the first floor.
The Cummings $25 Million Grant Program is available to Massachusetts nonprofit organizations, typically in Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties where the Cummings Foundation owns properties. They yearly provide grants for a variety of causes, from food insecurity and immigrant and refugee services to mental health and education. They’ve given out over $376 million to nonprofit organizations since the program started in 1986, according to their website.
The WML grant accepted by Cummings was written by Assistant Library Director Charlotte Wood. Wood said she was encouraged to apply both by a former Cummings Foundation employee who visited the library and an invitation forwarded by Town Manager Jeff Hull to do the same.
This was the first time that the library applied or received a grant from the Cummings Foundation, although Wood said she’d known about the program for years.
Library Director Tina Stewart shared in an interview that Wood has been instrumental in a number of makeovers and improvements at the library in her tenure, both regarding the library’s services and the building itself. She couldn’t say enough how much she appreciated Wood applying for the grant and overseeing its use as she prepares to retire.
In the grant proposal written by Wood, she described how the current building is 52 years old and only 15,000 square feet in size. The grant also provides context into the library’s proposal for a new building which was defeated at Town Meeting in 2005, and the town’s Facility Master Plan from 2018 pushing back updates to the library building until 2034 due to the priority of other projects including all six elementary schools.
For these reasons, the library staff has led the drive for all building updates since 2005, relying on their own research or other towns for ideas and funding outside of the town’s capital resources.
The library most recently converted the stairwell at the front of the building into an office on the first floor and a teen annex on the second floor. This was paid for from the Barbara Johnson Fund and approved by the Board of Library Trustees. The Barbara Johnson Fund also helped to create the Peggy Kane reading garden outside which features seating and several statues.
Besides making updates to the building itself, they’ve adapted the library’s services to meet the changing needs of the town — increasing online presence, adding a 3D printer, and creating space that can be transformed to host events like open mic nights or live music.
Stewart went on to say that the awarding of the grant to WML is an indication of how the Cummings Foundation values libraries.
“Few libraries get these grants,” she said. “Very few [organizations] get fundings to improve buildings… we’re one of the first.”
She also could see other libraries being encouraged to apply for the grant program after Wilmington receiving the grant.
Stewart said that the library’s priority is to make good use of the Cummings Foundation grant money. With money from the Barbara Johnson fund, they are beginning the process to hire a space consultant to redesign a portion of the first floor. This would be the area currently housing the main service desk, a small office (made using separators), a few computers, and their fiction section.
Changes that the space consultant might suggest could include new shelving, painting, carpeting, or any new use of the space. All of those changes would be paid for by the grant.
The money from the Cummings Foundation will come through in two payments over the next two years, $50,000 at a time. They’ll also be matching the funds with existing trusts to put a total of $200,000 toward the remodel. In addition to providing at least $100,000 grants to all 140 winners, of which the library is just one, the Cummings Foundation will go on to offer a larger 10-year grant to 40 winners who have received their grants in the past.
For more information, visit cummingsfoundation.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.