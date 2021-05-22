WILMINGTON — Jonathan Eaton, formerly the Chairman of the Wilmington Board of Selectmen, was elected as town moderator after an uncontested race in the April 24 Wilmington town election.
Eaton will serve as the moderator for five years.
Eaton’s background includes work as a trial attorney.
“When I was in private practice,” he said, “I was a trial attorney for seven years. While that was a role of advocacy, I also incorporated mediation into my practice, where the role required the discipline to impartially facilitate difficult discussion.”
When asked about his time in his former elected office, Eaton said, “I enjoyed my time on the Board of Selectmen, and I would have loved to continue serving in that forum. To properly serve on the board, however, is a significant time commitment, and my wife Sarah and I have two great young kids that are growing up quickly, and I would like to be able to channel my community service activities towards activities with a closer nexus to my role as a father.
“I am still very interested in town government, and civil discourse, and the role of town moderator is a new challenge that should not conflict as much with my family commitments as serving on the Board of Selectmen did.”
His experience as an unopposed candidate was an unusual one, but challenging nonetheless, especially in a global pandemic.
“It was very different running unopposed, but very busy. Preparing for Town Meeting is a lot of work, and continuing to serve out my term on the Board of Selectmen required a lot of effort, too.”
Eaton elaborated on what his the transition process from Board of Selectmen to town moderator has been like.
“It is a significant shift in mindset, from a role of advocate to a role of facilitator who does not vote during Town Meeting except in very limited circumstances.”
Eaton also delves into the kind guidance from the previous town moderators he has received.
“Both Rob Peterson and Jim Stewart were very generous and helpful with their time sharing their experiences. I am very grateful for the examples that they set, and their counsel, as I prepared to try to fill their very big shoes.”
In his words, the duties of Town Moderator consist of “remain(ing) a neutral facilitator of deliberations at Town Meeting. Residents that have questions on articles should feel comfortable that this is a forum for those questions to be answered. Residents should also expect that discussion should be respectful.”
Eaton’s goals for his tenure are as follows:
“The bylaw review committee had made a number of recommendations to improve the process of Town Meeting, some of which voters approved of during the 2020 Town Meeting. In large part, these changes were designed to increase resident engagement and accessibility. It is my goal to continue that momentum to increase resident participation in the Town Meeting process, and to ensure that it remains an accessible forum for all registered voters.”
He also describes the aspects of being town moderator that he looks forward to.
“The preparation of getting ready for Town Meeting was a lot of work, but it was very enjoyable. There are so many different things to be ready for, some expected, and some unexpected that I needed to be able to manage as they came up. With this annual Town Meeting also including a special Town Meeting and I enjoyed the challenge of having a busy first year, and it may be a quick turnaround before starting to get ready for a possible special Town Meeting later this year.”
In reflection of his time on the Board of Selectmen, Eaton elaborated on what he has learned from his time on the committee.
“I greatly enjoyed my time on the Board of Selectmen. There were always a few important issues and difficult decisions that needed to be managed. I found that if I acted as I would expect my elected representatives to act, formed opinions through thorough preparation and consistent with a view of what town government should be, and remained committed to being accessible to residents, the challenge of being on the board was fulfilling.”
Finally, to anyone looking to get involved in public office in Wilmington, Eaton offers up this advice and inspiration.
“Absolutely, get involved. Your community will be more rewarding when you are an active participant in making that community better rather than a passive consumer of what the community has to offer. As Teddy Roosevelt summed up our duty, ‘Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.’"
The Town of Wilmington congratulates Johnathan Eaton in his election to the role of town moderator, and looks forward to seeing what he accomplishes in his new term.
